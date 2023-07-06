Close menu

Netherlands beat Scotland to reach Cricket World Cup on net run rate

Bas de Leede was the hero for Netherlands, taking the game away from Scotland with powerful hitting
ICC World Cup Qualifier - Super Six, Bulawayo
Scotland 277-9 (50 overs): McMullen 106, Berrington 64, Mackintosh 38*; De Leede 5-52
Netherlands 278-6 (42.5 overs): De Leede 123, Singh 40; Leask 2-42
Netherlands win by four wickets
Scotland missed out on a World Cup place on net run rate after losing to a Bas de Leede-inspired Netherlands.

Brandon McMullen hit 106 as Scotland posted 277-9, with De Leede taking five wickets.

The Dutch had to surpass that total in 44 overs to leapfrog Scotland and did so with seven balls to spare, De Leede smashing his way to 123 in Bulawayo.

De Leede is just the fourth player to score a century and grab five wickets in the same men's ODI.

Unbeaten Sri Lanka topped the standings in the 10-nation qualifier event in Zimbabwe.

Scotland and the Dutch both lost twice in seven outings, but it is the latter who took the last remaining spot for the tournament in India later this year.

Interviewed immediately after the match, Scotland captain Richie Berrington said that coming up short in the final game was "really tough to take".

The skipper, who reached 64 and shared a 137-run partnership with McMullen, added: "The guys will certainly be be hurting right now.

"I'm extremely proud of the guys for the fight we showed throughout this tournament. Unfortunately, today wasn't quite enough and we also have to give credit to their guys, the way they played.

"I think we probably, just maybe, weren't as disciplined as we have been."

More to follow.

25 comments

  • Comment posted by NGOK, today at 16:01

    When I look at where a lot of the the players are from for both teams I do wonder if there should also be contests between teams with players born or brought up in the country. Must be a lot of half decent home grown players who represented the team at younger ages missing out as they move into adult cricket.

  • Comment posted by Jupiter, today at 16:01

    Typical Scotland - always finding more obscure ways to get knocked out of tournaments.

  • Comment posted by AFCWdon, today at 15:58

    Wow what a game and what a fabulous tournament I have enjoyed every game. Netherlands and Scotland have set the qualifiers alight and with Zim and Sri Lanka really made this a great few weeks.

    Lets hope the World Cup proper can be anywhere near as good and lets get more associates into cups as the game of cricket is the winner.

    Well done the Netherlands!

  • Comment posted by tftd2001, today at 15:57

    A ten team world cup is an embarrassment. Shame on the ICC.

  • Comment posted by confuse-us, today at 15:57

    Which other sport has a World Cup with 10 teams? Football and rugby had minnows in World Cup with 1 sided games but the standard steadily improves. Does it want to stay a small inward looking sport forever?

  • Comment posted by Corporate Comms, today at 15:56

    Really need to start taking funding away from teams such as Ireland and Scotland. They have been given plenty of opportunities. There is no talent in those countries.

    • Reply posted by football is for everyone, today at 15:58

      football is for everyone replied:
      and not a lot on this hys either

  • Comment posted by JE-FF-ERY-lfc, today at 15:55

    Tears in the haggis stew tonight. Yet another sport Scotland are useless at.

    • Reply posted by Freddybhoy, today at 15:58

      Freddybhoy replied:
      How are the Ashes going??

  • Comment posted by JimmyG, today at 15:55

    Always rely on Scotland to bottle it at the last minute in any sport.

  • Comment posted by greg, today at 15:52

    Heartbreaking for Scotland but best team won.

  • Comment posted by Cheesy Guido, today at 15:52

    Man, that's a pity. Scotland played some great cricket over the tournament.

    • Reply posted by S Jake, today at 15:54

      S Jake replied:
      Yeah, it was looking so good for them too.

  • Comment posted by bbcisadilhole , today at 15:51

    Hardly surprising. Cricket is about as popular in Scotland as the Tories are

    • Reply posted by Hawkeyethejock, today at 15:53

      Hawkeyethejock replied:
      Then why are you on here commenting about it?

