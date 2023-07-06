Close menu

Netherlands beat Scotland to reach Cricket World Cup on net run rate

Bas de Leede was the hero for Netherlands, taking the game away from Scotland with powerful hitting
ICC World Cup Qualifier - Super Six, Bulawayo
Scotland 277-9 (50 overs): McMullen 106, Berrington 64, Mackintosh 38*; De Leede 5-52
Netherlands 278-6 (42.5 overs): De Leede 123, Singh 40; Leask 2-42
Netherlands win by four wickets
Scotland missed out on a World Cup place on net run rate after losing to a Bas de Leede-inspired Netherlands.

Brandon McMullen hit 106 as Scotland posted 277-9, with De Leede taking five wickets.

The Dutch had to surpass that total in 44 overs to leapfrog Scotland and did so with seven balls to spare, De Leede smashing his way to 123 in Bulawayo.

De Leede is just the fourth player to score a century and grab five wickets in the same men's ODI.

Unbeaten Sri Lanka topped the standings in the 10-nation qualifier event in Zimbabwe.

Scotland and the Dutch both lost twice in seven outings, but it is the latter who took the last remaining spot for the tournament in India later this year.

Scotland 'hurting' after going so close

Interviewed immediately after the match, Scotland captain Richie Berrington said that coming up short in the final game was "really tough to take".

The skipper, who reached 64 and shared a 137-run partnership with McMullen, added: "The guys will certainly be be hurting right now.

"I'm extremely proud of the guys for the fight we showed throughout this tournament. Unfortunately, today wasn't quite enough and we also have to give credit to their guys, the way they played.

"I think we probably, just maybe, weren't as disciplined as we have been."

Scotland, who enjoyed wins over Test sides Zimbabwe, West Indies and Ireland at the qualifier, lost Matthew Cross in the first over after being put into bat.

But the impressive McMullen, along with Christopher McBride (32) and Berrington, pushed the score beyond 200 before he was caught behind in the 38th over.

There were no late fireworks in the innings though as wickets tumbled regularly in the final 10 overs.

Netherlands 'go to T20 mode'

Dutch openers Vikramjit Singh (40) and Max O'Dowd (20) put on 65 before Michael Leask made the breakthrough, trapping both lbw.

Momentum swung towards Scotland at 108-4 in the 24th over, but De Leede had other ideas as he hit the accelerator and clobbered seven fours and five sixes to reach his 123 in 92 balls.

The Netherlands hero had support from skipper Scott Edwards (25) and Saqib Zulfiqar (33*) and could afford a smile when run out with his team just two shy of the score they needed.

In a brief pitchside interview, player of the match De Leede: said: "Maxy and Vikram set the platform for the rest of us to finish it. The rate was 10 to 11 runs per over, so we had to go to the T20 mode, try as many runs as we could and see where it would take us.

"It's amazing, I can't describe the feeling, it's going to be one big party tonight."

54 comments

  • Comment posted by Neo, today at 16:24

    Once again the BBC open up a HYS after a Scots defeat!
    Not once did they have one of the wins in the qualifiers.

    License for the English racist trolls to vent their delight...which makes the BBC part of the problem!!!

  • Comment posted by Cymraes27, today at 16:21

    The WC needs expanding. 3 test playing nations haven't qualified. The ICC seems more intent on keeping the rich rich rather than actually expanding the game - although I bet with MLC coming, they'll find a way to give the US a spot

    • Reply posted by JimmyG, today at 16:25

      JimmyG replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by alibor, today at 16:21

    Sadly, Scotland were not at their best in decider and Netherlands took advantage, especially Bas de Leeds with five wickets and a speedy ton. Brandon McCollum scored another fine century but the final under 300 total was rather disappointing,
    Then the usually reliable Sole was erratic and as Netherlands accelerated, Scotland’s bowling and fielding deteriorated. In end Netherlands won decisively

  • Comment posted by quality, today at 16:19

    Crumbs that was a shocker from Scotland.

    They didn't even need to avoid a loss against Holland just a heavy defeat.

    And what do we get. A heavy defeat.

    • Reply posted by JimmyG, today at 16:23

      JimmyG replied:
      What do you expect? It's Scotland. Heroic victories against tournament favourites West Indies and Zimbabwe, then bottle it to a country that doesn't even play cricket. The spirit of Gavin Hastings, Ally McLeod and Colin Montgomerie lives on.

  • Comment posted by Patty, today at 16:15

    A ten team round robin format might maximise the money it generates but does nothing for the game globally and in terms of emerging nations. Sad to see I would argue

  • Comment posted by bonvoyageletache, today at 16:04

    Getting to the Super Six was probably expected, but with Ireland and 3 full test status nations there, this was probably the projected 5/6th place playoff. I doubt many, if any, foresaw this as a battle for 2nd.

    It was looking good 'til Bas de Leede got firing.

    Best of luck to the Netherlands at the WC.

  • Comment posted by diesel001, today at 16:02

    Great result for Netherlands.

    West Indies the biggest disappointment overall.

    Funding needs to change IMO. India, England, Australia need to receive less money and more needs to go to the associate nations.

    But it won't happen as the Big Three want to kill Test Cricket and turn cricket into an all-year franchise sport where they can make big money.

    Won't admit that in public, of course.

  • Comment posted by DSFparsfan, today at 16:02

    Great tournament Scotland, just came up against one guy who had the match of his life. Time ICC expanded the finals to more than 10 teams to help grow the sport.

  • Comment posted by NGOK, today at 16:01

    When I look at where a lot of the the players are from for both teams I do wonder if there should also be contests between teams with players born or brought up in the country. Must be a lot of half decent home grown players who represented the team at younger ages missing out as they move into adult cricket.

    • Reply posted by True_Diamond, today at 16:05

      True_Diamond replied:
      I think you need to do more research rather than just look at birthplaces.

      Of the Scotland XI today 9 of them started/learned their cricket in Scotland. The other 2 (greaves and McMullen both arrived in Scotland aged 17).

  • Comment posted by Jupiter, today at 16:01

    Typical Scotland - always finding more obscure ways to get knocked out of tournaments.

    • Reply posted by TheNim, today at 16:09

      TheNim replied:
      Typical Englaaander... arrogant to the end. And probably still bleating on about Bairstowa dismissal

  • Comment posted by AFCWdon, today at 15:58

    Wow what a game and what a fabulous tournament I have enjoyed every game. Netherlands and Scotland have set the qualifiers alight and with Zim and Sri Lanka really made this a great few weeks.

    Lets hope the World Cup proper can be anywhere near as good and lets get more associates into cups as the game of cricket is the winner.

    Well done the Netherlands!

  • Comment posted by tftd2001, today at 15:57

    A ten team world cup is an embarrassment. Shame on the ICC.

    • Reply posted by JimmyG, today at 16:17

      JimmyG replied:
      No, the two best world cups (1992 and 2019) were under this format. Everyone plays each other.

  • Comment posted by confuse-us, today at 15:57

    Which other sport has a World Cup with 10 teams? Football and rugby had minnows in World Cup with 1 sided games but the standard steadily improves. Does it want to stay a small inward looking sport forever?

    • Reply posted by Slatanic, today at 16:06

      Slatanic replied:
      Exactly, In Rugby, who could forget Japan being utterly decimated by the All Blacks 145-17 in 1995 World Cup and Japan learnt from it and with investment and what have you, they are now a class international side that defeated the Springboks 34-32 in 2015.

      So yeah, a 10 team WC is stupid.

  • Comment posted by Corporate Comms, today at 15:56

    Really need to start taking funding away from teams such as Ireland and Scotland. They have been given plenty of opportunities. There is no talent in those countries.

    • Reply posted by football is for everyone, today at 15:58

      football is for everyone replied:
      and not a lot on this hys either

  • Comment posted by JE-FF-ERY-lfc, today at 15:55

    Tears in the haggis stew tonight. Yet another sport Scotland are useless at.

    • Reply posted by Freddybhoy, today at 15:58

      Freddybhoy replied:
      How are the Ashes going??

  • Comment posted by JimmyG, today at 15:55

    Always rely on Scotland to bottle it at the last minute in any sport.

    • Reply posted by Neo, today at 16:02

      Neo replied:
      Not like England then!!!
      Snigger....Snigger!!

  • Comment posted by greg, today at 15:52

    Heartbreaking for Scotland but best team won.

  • Comment posted by Cheesy Guido, today at 15:52

    Man, that's a pity. Scotland played some great cricket over the tournament.

    • Reply posted by S Jake, today at 15:54

      S Jake replied:
      Yeah, it was looking so good for them too.

  • Comment posted by bbcisadilhole , today at 15:51

    Hardly surprising. Cricket is about as popular in Scotland as the Tories are

    • Reply posted by Hawkeyethejock, today at 15:53

      Hawkeyethejock replied:
      Then why are you on here commenting about it?

