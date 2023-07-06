Close menu

Migael Pretorius: Durham add seamer to bowling roster for Championship spell

Migael Pretorius
Migael Pretorius has played Caribbean T20 with the Jamaica Tallawahs

Durham have signed South African seamer Migael Pretorius for a spell of County Championship matches.

The 28-year-old, who has been in the Proteas squad previously but is yet to make his debut, will be available for at least the next three county games.

Right-arm quick Pretorius has taken 144 wickets in 46 first-class matches and scored 1,152 runs, while in T20 competition he has taken 70 wickets.

"It has been a dream of mine to play county cricket," Pretorius said.

"To get the chance to do it for Durham is even better."

Director of cricket Marcus North added: "He is a proven performer in South Africa and his success back home has seen him earn an international call-up.

"With Matt Parkinson on loan until the end of July and a number of injuries to our bowling stocks we felt it was important to recruit an overseas bowler in Migael to strengthen our bowling attack."

