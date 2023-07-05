Close menu

The Ashes 2023: England arrive amid the noise needing another Headingley miracle

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport at Headingley

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments19

Ben Stokes walks to the nets
Ben Stokes is revisiting the scene of his most famous Ashes moment
Men's Ashes: England v Australia
Venue: Headingley Date: Thursday, 6 July Time: 11:00 BST
Coverage: Live text commentary and in-play video clips on the BBC Sport website & app, plus BBC Test Match Special on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra. Daily Today at the Test highlights on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer from 19:00 BST.

Recovered yet? Didn't think so.

As the Ashes' latest war of words rages, a cricket match is about to break out and England have reached the point of no return.

The noise ever since Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey spotted Jonny Bairstow dozily walking out of his crease and under-armed the ball onto his stumps has only added to the sense of occasion.

The boos may have stopped filling the air at Lord's but in the days since, England have been branded "cry babies" with Australia accused of "tarnishing cricket forever".

Of course, neither are true.

At his pre-match news conference on Wednesday, increasingly terse Australia captain Pat Cummins fielded question after question about events at Lord's.

"Do you regret it? No. Would you do it again? Yes."

At one stage Australia's media manager stepped in to move the conversation along, doing so to little effect.

"Have you thought in the last few days that had you withdrawn the appeal it might have been a positive step for the game?" Cummins was earlier asked.

"I don't think that is the aim of playing cricket," was Cummins' short reply. These Australians are not for turning.

And that leaves Headingley and its Western Terrace, already a place part sports stand, part beer garden - primed to play its role in 2023's Ashes soap opera.

The hype is such you half expect to see England coach Brendon McCullum leading the fist pumps in front of his Yellow Wall at the end of day one, or see a hooded man with a baseball cap and megaphone chanting "Aussie, Aussie, Aussie, cheat, cheat, cheat".

Extra security has been brought in by the hosts, given the fear of things taking a more sinister turn. The Australians have asked for an extra eye to be put on their families after the dispiriting and unnecessary abuse in the Long Room at Lord's.

Yorkshire's Joe Root, who knows these parts and its locals better than most, made the clearest call for sense.

"Support England," he said. "It doesn't need to beyond that, it should never go beyond that."

If this is to be the start of England's unprecedented turnaround - remember they have never come from 2-0 down to win the Ashes before - then Headingley is the ideal place to start.

This is ground where the terraced streets outside its walls contain street art depicting miracles past - 'Stokes 135*, 'Leach 1*' and 'Botham 149*, Willis 8-43' splashed in paint.

Ben Stokes at Headingley in 2019
Stokes scored 135 not out in the 2019 Headingley Ashes Test, combining with Jack Leach to secure a thrilling one-wicket win

It is just less than four years since Stokes' Headingley Ashes epic.

There will likely be 10 survivors on the field this week - five Australians and five English. The two men who now lead as captain were those who played out that Test's final act.

"I've seen it about 1,000 times in the last four years," Cummins said.

"I've just walked through the changing room and the first thing you think of is 2019, which was a tough Test match but also a fantastic Test match. So, mixed emotions I think.

"I remember at the time thinking, 'if I hang it outside off there might be a chance to nick it'."

Instead, Stokes cut away, cut away for four, and England's Ashes hopes were kept alive for the trip across the Pennines.

"I find myself speaking about it a lot every time I come here because it always gets asked but yeah we've had some some pretty special memories here as a team," Stokes said.

England need those memories to spark a revival and for a repeat to come off this week, Stokes has to hope his scrambling selections pay off.

A team including four specialist batters, a wicketkeeper at number six and three all-rounders looks more like an England XI from the Trevor Bayliss era, rather than Brendon McCullum's.

After 16 months away, having been injured and then overlooked, is Chris Woakes still the dependable cricketer - the Mum's choice to be your best man - he once was?

Meanwhile, Harry Brook flirted with the greats in his first 10 Tests but has since looked closer to a mortal. He is yet to capitalise on three starts in the series and has now been asked to bat at number three, a position he has not filled even for his county since 2018.

They will hope Australia's measured yet relentless push towards this series has been unsettled.

Roy Hodgson was a year into his tenure as England manager and Brexit three in the distance when Nathan Lyon last missed a Test. His torn calf means the bespectacled Todd Murphy, with just four Tests behind him, takes his place for the remainder of the series.

England, the series and an era of English men's cricket need things to fall the hosts' way this week.

Lose the Ashes at the earliest opportunity and, despite the stunning highs, much of what Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum have brought to English cricket will be called into question.

More broadly, this summer was billed as a biggest for a generation - a chance to bring more eyeballs onto the game - but an Australia win here would see it fall flat by the second week of July.

And let's be honest, no matter the stresses, the frustrations or the growing list of life admin pushed to one side, we all want a few more weeks of this.

Comments

Join the conversation

19 comments

  • Comment posted by SleepPoster, today at 18:50

    Hopefully what happens at Lords will wake England players up that they're in a proper match. No more nice guy and friendly chats. We want to see fierce battle energy.

  • Comment posted by splendidsparrow, today at 18:46

    Is Ben F injured?

  • Comment posted by leedsupooltic, today at 18:44

    Hoping for a cheering on England crowd rather than a booing the Aussie one tomorrow. England chucked the last 2 tests so best team won but they wont chuck the next 3. Cmon England.

  • Comment posted by Cinamonraisenwolf, today at 18:41

    Go on ben

  • Comment posted by DMac, today at 18:41

    I hope the Aussies finish the series off here so we can focus on the full postmortem. Can't wait.

  • Comment posted by paulo, today at 18:40

    This notion that Bairstow was "dozy" is rubbish. He deliberately made his mark in the crease for the opposition to see and then left it. Thus signalling to the opposition that from his point of view the over was finished and he was no competing longer seeking to gain an advantage. You can call that "presumptious" or "high-handed" if you want but it wasn't "dozy".

    • Reply posted by TC, today at 18:46

      TC replied:
      Yes. Happens all the time in cricket. What new depths are Australia going to sink to next?

  • Comment posted by splendidsparrow, today at 18:40

    This is a good, though not the best, team. The Aussies, too, will be stronger with the replacement for Nathan Lyon.

    We are mere hours away from the important coin toss.

  • Comment posted by talhah, today at 18:40

    To beat Australia , u need someone who can get the tail out cheaply by bowling quick Yorkers . I’m hoping that’s mark wood

  • Comment posted by TC, today at 18:39

    Round 3 of Australian Cheatball tomorrow.

  • Comment posted by talhah, today at 18:38

    England had opportunities in both matches to win the game . Australia are there for the taking especially as Lyon is out of the series

  • Comment posted by talhah, today at 18:35

    I’d love to see Gleeson play for England
    He bowls at 90mph
    Along side wood and broad, they could take 20 wickets .

    • Reply posted by BedfordFalconsNhantsDurham, today at 18:41

      BedfordFalconsNhantsDurham replied:
      Wood is a great bowler but he is also a sick note. For this Series yes but for the future no

  • Comment posted by Youwhat, today at 18:29

    Hoping for a England win so that my old trafford tickets aren't a waste of money. Cmon England!!

  • Comment posted by Dave, today at 18:23

    I would bring back Ben Foakes, best specialist wicketkeeper and no slouch with the bat, promote Bairstow to 3, was the best batsman in the world before his injury. Glad Wood and Moeen back. Woakes yesterday's man sorry.

  • Comment posted by Bielsa, today at 18:20

    England have spent a long time before and during this series telling us how wonderful they are. Time to deliver.

    • Reply posted by dunc brownley, today at 18:24

      dunc brownley replied:
      Yes it is time to deliver and yes the ECB and it's aim is to get the Ashes.

  • Comment posted by dunc brownley, today at 18:18

    Crikey they are milking the Ashes series and especially the last Test events.

    Just let the lads play and leave the paper talk out of it and stirring up stuff.

