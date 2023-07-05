Close menu

The Ashes: England beat Australia in second T20 to keep series hopes alive

By Ffion WynneBBC Sport

Women's Ashes: Second T20, Kia Oval
England 186-9 (20 overs): Wyatt 76 (46); Sutherland 3-28
Australia 183-8 (20 overs): Perry 51* (27); Glenn 2-27
England win by three runs; Australia lead points-based series 6-2
England kept their Ashes hopes alive with a thrilling three-run victory over Australia in the must-win second T20 at The Oval.

Danni Wyatt's 76 from 46 balls propelled England to 186-9, their highest ever T20 total against world champions Australia.

Australia needed an unlikely 20 to win from the final over and fell short on 183-8, despite Ellyse Perry's two sixes from the last two balls.

England trail 6-2 in the multi-format series, and need a total of nine points in order to regain the Ashes.

In front of an enthusiastic crowd of 20,328 in south London, England started positively with an opening stand of 57 between Wyatt and Sophia Dunkley.

But Annnabel Sutherland, with 3-28, triggered a middle order collapse that saw the hosts slip from 100-1 to 119-6, including skipper Heather Knight falling for a first-ball duck in her 100th T20 international.

Wyatt maintained her aggressive intent and held England's innings together, supported by Sophie Ecclestone's crucial 12-ball 22 at the death.

In reply, Australia openers Beth Mooney and Alyssa Healy attacked England's seamers by adding a rapid 59 in just 6.2 overs before leg-spinner Sarah Glenn bowled the latter for 37 from just 19 balls.

But the introduction of the spinners completely halted Australia's charge as they suffered a middle-order collapse of their own, losing four wickets for 16 runs with two wickets each for Glenn and Ecclestone, and one for Charlie Dean in her first appearance of the series.

Perry, with support in cameos from Georgia Wareham and Sutherland, led a late fightback but Ecclestone expertly held her nerve.

The third and final T20 takes place at Lord's on Saturday at 18:35 BST.

Third time lucky for under-pressure England

Despite trailing 6-0, much of the narrative surrounding England's performances in both the Test and the first T20 at Edgbaston has been that they are not too far away.

England pushed Australia for four out of five days in the Test and took the game to the penultimate ball in Birmingham, and at the third time of asking, managed to just stay on top when it mattered.

If England lost, the Ashes would have been surrendered at the earliest opportunity - though that would not have been a fair reflection of how they have played.

Wyatt led the charge, including smashing 25 from the 16th over, bowled by Megan Schutt, just as England had lost their flurry of wickets.

England's habit of losing wickets in clusters is one that will frustrate Knight, as numbers four to seven contributed just nine runs before being rescued by Ecclestone's late surge that included the innings' only six.

Healy and Mooney relished the quick Oval pitch, tucking into plenty of width and short bowling from England's seamers to somewhat silence the crowd.

But the spinners, particularly Glenn and the ever-reliable Ecclestone, stalled the run rate until Wareham's quickfire 19 from 11 balls briefly revived Australian hopes.

England have still got a lot of work to do - they cannot afford another defeat in four games - but they have at least landed one punch on the world's best.

'An important psychological hurdle' - what they said

England captain Heather Knight, speaking to BBC Test Match Special: "It was a little bit of a psychological hurdle for us to get over. I think the way we've stayed really positive and been really resilient after two close losses has been really outstanding.

"Hopefully we can push on and get something at Lord's. We know Australia will come back very hard at us and we'll try and win this T20 series 2-1."

England's Danni Wyatt on TMS: "Hopefully this is the start now. Not to get too far ahead of ourselves, we're going to celebrate tonight. To beat Australia is an incredible achievement. We'll see what we can improve upon and go again."

Comments

Join the conversation

120 comments

  • Comment posted by HiltonRam74, today at 21:45

    The women's game has advanced so far in the last few years with some great skills on show. Surely now is the time to scrap this multi format style they use for the ashes and just play three tests.

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 21:57

      Turtle replied:
      The money for ladies cricket is predominantly in the white ball game so it would be unfair on the players to deprive them of the opportunity to make a name for themselves in T20s that could earn them a WPL or Big Bash contract.

  • Comment posted by God, today at 21:46

    Quite enjoyed it. A lot better than Wimbledon.

    • Reply posted by ben, today at 21:54

      ben replied:
      what Wong did in WPL, waste of time! why bench that talent?

  • Comment posted by sheffs92, today at 21:31

    This Australia team are largely seen as almost unbeatable by anyone,the fact that the girls have achieved that (and to be fair nearly did in the last game as well) is a great thing. Don’t want to tempt fate but this England team look like a solid bunch so far.

    • Reply posted by Ling Liu LiverpoolFC GBR, today at 21:33

      Ling Liu LiverpoolFC GBR replied:
      Heather Knight still need to tweak a few things but yep agree it's been awesome!

  • Comment posted by Youwhat, today at 21:24

    Watched it. England women keep the Ashes alive. Over to the men ;).

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 21:30

      Turtle replied:
      Ecclestone should be playing for the men instead of Moeen Ali.

      That would be amazing.

  • Comment posted by northop6, today at 21:51

    Congratulations England women. 🇬🇧 Keep up the positive vibes.

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 22:12

      Turtle replied:
      It's 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (or technically 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿+🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿) not 🇬🇧.

  • Comment posted by Chilli , today at 21:43

    Congratulations to beat what has appeared an unbeatable team will hopefully be the catalyst to further wins in this series.

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 22:09

      Turtle replied:
      Issy Wong should definitely be in the team for the next match.

      She was outstanding for Mumbai this season and the way she plays the game with both ball and bat makes excellent television.

  • Comment posted by Kartik, today at 21:57

    Really disappointed that the BBC do not put the same effort in compiling a full highlights video for women’s cricket as they do for men’s cricket. Why are they not treated in the same way?

    • Reply posted by spinkbottle, today at 22:03

      spinkbottle replied:
      Which would anyone choose watch?

  • Comment posted by Anti woke, today at 21:48

    Well done England. Good fightback after a bad start.

  • Comment posted by runner 62, today at 22:08

    Sophie Eccleston is a class bowler, Well played England, looked a great atmosphere there tonight

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 22:15

      Turtle replied:
      She should play for the men instead of Moeen.

  • Comment posted by The Spider, today at 21:37

    The ladies cricket is a better watch than the ladies soccer.

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 21:39

      Turtle replied:
      Better than men's soccer too.

  • Comment posted by Markyp1965, today at 21:27

    That was an entertaining game of cricket, and keeps the Women’s Ashes Series alive for England.
    Good recovery from Heather Knight’s team after the mid innings loss of 5 wickets for 19 runs, and it made for a good run chase.

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 21:31

      Turtle replied:
      Heathzball!

  • Comment posted by Mr Standfast, today at 21:39

    Great listen on the BBC website. T20 is not my format at all, but England put on a damn good show tonight.

    Ashes still to be claimed.

  • Comment posted by Takinsumpositives, today at 21:48

    Nice work

  • Comment posted by Leanne, today at 21:24

    Well played Ladies x

    • Reply posted by Youwhat, today at 21:28

      Youwhat replied:
      Sophie Eccleston is decent and Danny Wyatt too. If that's Australia on an off day and England at their best winning by 3 runs then its looking pretty ominous. Australia can only get better in the next game.

  • Comment posted by WordtotheWise, today at 21:50

    Close game and a good win for the ladies. The Test should of course have been the final game but the ECB do everything a.a.f. In reality, they have no hope of clawing back the points despite the win but media like to sugar coat.

    • Reply posted by 4588, today at 22:21

      4588 replied:
      Soooo obvious wttw!

  • Comment posted by shondo, today at 21:44

    Well done ladies

  • Comment posted by Wesley, today at 21:44

    Well done, ladies. It does kind of feel now that there are too many points available for the Test match.

    • Reply posted by Pandemania, today at 21:50

      Pandemania replied:
      What if I told you it used to be six and got cut down to four points. A test match requires more effort and time so double points is right. Perhaps the points system will be scrapped in the future all together to make for a better spectacle.

  • Comment posted by Ling Liu LiverpoolFC GBR, today at 21:21

    Well done to our England Women to keep the ashes alive at Lord's to come and then 3 ODIs. Hopefully the men can come back too but whatever happens it's been a very awesome Ashes from both genders!

    • Reply posted by Youwhat, today at 21:26

      Youwhat replied:
      Very awesome ? Is that really how you want us to describe it...

  • Comment posted by Pandemania, today at 22:32

    Wyatt and Ecclestone both had fairly decent games. They did their chances no harm.

  • Comment posted by Loadsamoney, today at 22:39

    Watched it on TV.
    Why is the Women’s game shown on “slow-mo” TV though?
    Come on TV people… show the game at “real-time” please.

