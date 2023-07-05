Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Will Young scored 56 and 47 in New Zealand's five-wicket defeat by England at Trent Bridge last summer

Nottinghamshire have signed New Zealand batter Will Young on a short-term deal to play three matches in the County Championship this month.

The 30-year-old will be available for the games against defending champions, and current leaders, Surrey at The Oval and Hampshire and Kent at Trent Bridge.

"It is great to add a player of Will's quality to our batting group," head coach Peter Moores said.

Notts are seventh in Division One of the Championship with six matches left.

This will be Young's third stint in county cricket after spells with Durham in 2021 and Northamptonshire last summer, where he was made captain for the second half of his stay.

"We are all aware of the importance of the next three fixtures, starting against the champions at The Oval," Moores added. external-link

"Will's previous experiences in the Championship mean that he knows what to expect, and he has shown that his game is suited to being successful in English conditions."

Young has played 41 times for the Black Caps across all formats, including 13 Test matches, and amassed more than 1,000 runs.

He is set for his Notts debut against Surrey on Monday 10, July, before facing Hampshire starting on Wednesday, 19 July and finishing his stint against Kent beginning on Tuesday, 25 July.