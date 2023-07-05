Last updated on .From the section Cricket

The women's Ashes are still alive!

A three-run win in the second T20 at The Oval means England live to fight another day.

They still trail 6-2 in the multi-format series and need to win all four remaining games (or three and the other to be a tie or washout) to regain the Ashes.

We look at the best moments from The Oval and preview the opening day of the men's third Test.

Innings of the day - Wyatt guides England to record score

England went into the game knowing they needed to win or Australia would retain the Ashes at the earliest possible opportunity.

They lost the toss and knew a strong platform at the top of the innings was imperative.

Danni Wyatt gave England that with 76 off 46 balls. She was strong through the off side as usual and brutally helped England take Megan Schutt for 25 in the 16th over.

It helped England post 186-9 and their highest score in a T20 against Australia.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, England captain Heather Knight said: "Danni is showing maturity and experience and that came to fruition.

"She probably doesn't get the credit she deserves for being a really smart cricketer."

Quote of the day - 'It's been like watching Jenga'

At 100-1 in the 12th over, England were well-positioned to post a massive score and really put the pressure on Australia.

But fast forward 23 balls and they were 119-6.

Nat Sciver-Brunt was the first to fall, before Alice Capsey and Heather Knight fell in successive balls to Annabel Sutherland.

Tahlia McGrath then had Amy Jones at long-on, before Dani Gibson swotted Ellyse Perry to mid-off.

Test Match Special commentator Henry Moeran summed it up best when he came back on for a commentary stint: "It was a bit like watching Jenga at the back of the room!"

Stat of the day - Ecclestone makes history

There was also history for England's left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone.

The 24-year-old dismissed Ash Gardner to take her 100th T20 international wicket in just her 72nd game.

She is the quickest to do it in terms of games played, beating former England team-mate Anya Shrubsole, who did it in 74 games.

She is also the youngest to do it and quickest in terms of time from her debut to the achievement.

"She hurts my feelings with how good she is and how good she could be," said Thunder team-mate and former England spinner Alex Hartley.

"She is an unbelievable cricketer. She is the best in the world."

McGrath's new name for England's approach and Smith's warning to Australia

Glenn McGrath took 563 wickets in 124 Tests for Australia

England go to Headingley for the third men's Test with clarity: they must win if they are going to have any chance of regaining the Ashes.

A 43-run defeat at Lord's in the second Test on Sunday left England 2-0 down.

Ben Stokes' side have been in both games for large periods, but have failed to really get on top of Australia and pull the game fully into their grasp.

It led to former England Ashes-winning captain Michael Vaughan saying England were "too casual".

And now Australia great Glenn McGrath has coined a new name for their 'Bazball' approach - 'CazBall'.

McGrath says: "If you go back to day one of the Lord's Test, England were too casual.

"After a rain delay, Australia's batters were champing at the bit to get out there. The umpires were on the field, but despite conditions massively in their favour, half the England players, captain included, still had their feet up on the balcony.

"In the first Test England declared on day one - again, casual."

The second Test at Lord's ended up being quite spiky - both on and off the pitch - after Alex Carey threw down Jonny Bairstow's stumps on the final day, as the England batter left his crease, thinking the ball was dead.

It led to the crowd chanting "same old Aussies, always cheating", while England bowler Stuart Broad told umpire Ahsan Raza it was the "worst thing I've ever seen on a cricket field".

Australia openers Usman Khawaja and David Warner then had a run-in with three MCC members in the Lord's Long Room as the sides returned for lunch.

It has led to Australia batter and vice-captain Steve Smith saying: "I'm used to it when I go around this country. I said to the boys at one stage 'welcome to my life'."

Smith is set to play his 100th Test at Headingley, but was probably not expecting any sort of hospitality in Leeds, with the batter always likely be persona non grata in England for his involvement in sandpapergate.

Here are some other things you should read before play gets under way on Thursday morning...

