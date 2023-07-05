Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Paul Downton (right) helped Kent win the T20 Blast for the second time as the Spitfires beat Somerset by 25 runs in the 2021 final

Kent director of cricket Paul Downton will retire at the end of the season after six years in the role.

The 66-year-old guided the club to promotion to Division One of the County Championship and the final of the One-Day Cup in 2018.

The Spitfires won the T20 Blast in 2021 and followed that up by lifting the One-Day Cup last year.

"I initially took on the role for three years and have stayed for six," the former England wicketkeeper said. external-link

"I have hugely enjoyed the challenges and the ups and downs of county cricket, and it has been a pleasure to witness the group's successes.

"We have a good mix of senior players and young talent which offers an exciting glimpse of the future. I look forward to watching our squad achieve all their cricketing ambitions whilst representing this great club."

Downton played for Kent between 1977 and 1980, made 30 Test appearances between 1981 and 1988 and also featured in 28 One-Day Internationals for England.

He was managing director of the England & Wales Cricket Board from February 2014 to April 2015 and was appointed by Kent in January 2018.

Kent chair Simon Philip said Downton had taken the Canterbury-based club "on a journey that has delighted everyone".

"He has seen our players thrive and gain success that was beyond anything we imagined when he was appointed," Philip added.

"Promotion and a Lord's final in the first year, maintaining our Division One status and the two trophy-winning years of 2021 and 2022 are a testimony to Paul's experience, interpersonal skills, good sense and integrity.

"Paul has built a culture that has led to players developing, gaining national selection, and wanting to join the club. From my perspective, it has simply been a joy to interact with Paul throughout the last six years."