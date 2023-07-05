Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Jack Carson (centre) has played in six County Championship games this season

Sussex bowler Jack Carson has signed a three-year contract extension to stay at the club.

The 22-year-old off-spinner has featured in six County Championship matches this season and taken 14 wickets, including a five-wicket haul against Yorkshire in April.

"I am really pleased to extend my contract," he told the club website. external-link

"I've massively enjoyed this season and believe we can push forward over the next few seasons to achieve success."

In his 30 first-class appearances he has taken 83 wickets and scored 816 runs including six half-centuries, with two in the same game against Worcestershire in June.

"I'm delighted that Jack has continued his excellent progression here," Sussex Head Coach Paul Farbrace added.

"We are all really pleased he has committed his next stage of his development to working with us all at Sussex, and in turn helping the club to progress as well.

"Jack has a fantastic attitude to go with his high level of skill and is a natural leader in our team."