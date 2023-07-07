Laurie Evans has scored 563 runs in this season's T20 Blast - 14 more than opening partner Will Jacks

Vitality Blast, Emirates Old Trafford Surrey 187-5 (20 overs): Evans 70, Roy 50; Bailey 2-37 Lancashire 174-6 (20 overs): Croft 55, Buttler 42; Jordan 2-28 Surrey win by 13 runs Match scorecard

Surrey bounced back from a run of three successive defeats at the end of the T20 Blast group stage to beat Lancashire Lightning by 13 runs and reach Finals Day for the eighth time.

In the first T20 meeting between the two sides for 18 years, the visitors posted a total of 187-5 at Old Trafford, built on a 72-run partnership between Laurie Evans and Jason Roy.

Evans overtook opening partner Will Jacks as Surrey's leading run scorer with 70 off 41 balls and Roy made 50 off 34 in only his second innings in this year's competition after injury.

Lightning were well placed at 97-1 in the 11th over of their chase, but Jos Buttler went for 42 and when Chris Jordan yorked Steven Croft for 55 at the start of the penultimate over, there was too much for them to do and they finished on 174-6.

It was Lancashire's first home defeat in the domestic game's shortest format since September 2020 and means they miss out on a chance to go one better than last year when they lost to Hampshire Hawks in the final.

Having won five of their last seven T20 games, losing only one, Lancashire named an unchanged XI, but Jordan won the toss and chose to bat first as Surrey drafted in spinner Dan Moriarty for his first Blast game of the season.

The ramp shot was key to Evans' innings, with two sixes in three balls off Tom Bailey before Jacks tried to do the same and was caught by Luke Wells for eight.

Evans reached his 50 off only 28 balls and Lancashire were mightily relieved when he was bowled by skipper Liam Livingstone's second ball of the game.

Roy's dismissal, slicing a catch to Croft off Luke Wood, left Surrey 140-3 after 15 overs, but Jamie Overton (21 off 12) and Jordan (12 not out) eked out vital runs to push the total beyond 180.

Buttler and Phil Salt launched Lancashire's chase with a flurry of shots and Croft helped keep the healthy tempo going after Salt was caught at mid-off for 13 in the fourth over, bowled by Sean Abbott.

But having hit the first two balls of a Sunil Narine over for six over long-on, Buttler fell with the score on 97 as Moriarty justified his selection with the most important wicket of all.

The dangerous Livingstone managed only seven and following Croft's dismissal, Lancashire needed 19 from the final over and could only score five as Surrey joined Essex, Hampshire and Somerset in the final four.