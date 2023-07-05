Last updated on .From the section Cricket

David Lloyd hit an unbeaten 313 - his highest first-class score - against Derbyshire in 2021

Derbyshire have signed Glamorgan captain David Lloyd ahead of the 2024 season on a three-year contract.

Top-order batter Lloyd has scored 4,854 first-class runs including six centuries, and also taken 96 wickets.

Born in Flintshire, the 31-year-old made his Glamorgan debut in 2012 and became red-ball skipper last year after Chris Cooke gave up the role.

"David's recruitment was key to our long-term plans," said Derbyshire head of cricket Mickey Arthur.

He continued: "David is an experienced county cricketer and one who will bring a great level of leadership and ability into our squad.

"He has scored runs consistently throughout his career and gives us a different dimension at the top of the order."

Lloyd has also played 130 limited-overs games for Glamorgan, scoring 2,673 runs.

"I have enjoyed my time at Glamorgan and have made so many great memories, but I feel it's time for a change and the project at Derbyshire is one I'm really excited to be a part of," he said.

"It's a county with a great coaching setup and a talented group of players, which I'm delighted to be joining."

Glamorgan director of cricket Mark Wallace said: "David has been an excellent leader and role model during his time at the club and has always exemplified what it means to wear the Glamorgan cap.

"We will miss having David at the club both on and off the field but we fully respect and understand his decision to move closer to home for the benefit of his [North Wales-based] family."