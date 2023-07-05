Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Mark Wood (28), Chris Woakes (45) and Moeen Ali (65) have 138 Test caps for England between them

Men's Ashes: England v Australia Venue: Headingley Date: Thursday, 6 July Time: 11:00 BST

England have made three changes for the third Ashes Test, bringing in Mark Wood, Chris Woakes and Moeen Ali.

Ollie Pope has been ruled out of the series but England have opted against replacing him with Dan Lawrence, the spare batter in their squad.

Instead, Harry Brook moves up to number three with all-rounders Woakes and Moeen added to bolster the lower order.

Wood joins Woakes, Stuart Broad and Ollie Robinson in the pace attack with Josh Tongue and James Anderson rested.

The Test begins at Headingley on Thursday.

Wood, who will provide a high-pace option, missed the first two Tests with a series of niggles.

He will play his first Test since England's tour of Pakistan last winter, while Woakes features for the first time since Mach 2022 - before captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum took charge.

Yorkshire's Brook has not batted higher than number five in his nine Tests to date. He has batted at three 13 times for his county, most recently in 2018.

England team: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson.

