The Ashes 2023: England pick Mark Wood, Chris Woakes and Moeen Ali for third Test

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport at Headingley

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Mark Wood (28), Chris Woakes (45) and Moeen Ali (65) have 138 Test caps for England between them
Men's Ashes: England v Australia
Venue: Headingley Date: Thursday, 6 July Time: 11:00 BST
Coverage: Live text commentary and in-play video clips on the BBC Sport website & app, plus BBC Test Match Special on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra. Daily Today at the Test highlights on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer from 19:00 BST.

England have made three changes for the third Ashes Test, bringing in Mark Wood, Chris Woakes and Moeen Ali.

Ollie Pope has been ruled out of the series but England have opted against replacing him with Dan Lawrence, the spare batter in their squad.

Instead, Harry Brook moves up to number three with all-rounders Woakes and Moeen added to bolster the lower order.

Wood joins Woakes, Stuart Broad and Ollie Robinson in the pace attack with Josh Tongue and James Anderson rested.

The Test begins at Headingley on Thursday.

Wood, who will provide a high-pace option, missed the first two Tests with a series of niggles.

He will play his first Test since England's tour of Pakistan last winter, while Woakes features for the first time since Mach 2022 - before captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum took charge.

Yorkshire's Brook has not batted higher than number five in his nine Tests to date. He has batted at three 13 times for his county, most recently in 2018.

England team: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

300 comments

  • Comment posted by Moss, today at 11:35

    Interesting. I'd have rested Robinson instead of Tongue but I think this is positive

    • Reply posted by wolsey41, today at 11:39

      wolsey41 replied:
      Same here but Wood can probably only play this test so need Tongue for OT, so we have pace in all remaining tests.

  • Comment posted by Owen, today at 11:32

    Good to change it up a bit, Woakes and Wood in especially welcome. Shame there is still no place for Foakes though.

    • Reply posted by gadgyarab, today at 11:33

      gadgyarab replied:
      Foakes, Woakes? What about Boakes, Coakes, Doakes etc?

  • Comment posted by home, today at 11:35

    Tongue has by far been the most promising, why ?

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:37

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Because he is very good at licking the tail

  • Comment posted by John Petrie, today at 11:34

    Seems odd selecting Woakes at Headingly but not Lords where his record is second to none. Also odd dropping Tongue who was the most successful bowler - would have rested Robinson.

    • Reply posted by SleepPoster, today at 11:57

      SleepPoster replied:
      Wood will only play this test so they need to rest someone that is Tongue. Anderson rested for home game at Old Trafford. Surprised Robinson wasn't rested but looks like they think they can win thus one with these and then go hard with Tongue included in the last two. With one of wood and quakes dropping out if not both.

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 11:33

    This looks a better balanced team. Two provisos: Brook will need to prove himself at 3; why drop Josh Tongue?

    • Reply posted by SleepPoster, today at 11:37

      SleepPoster replied:
      I would have kept Tongue but theyll rest him for Old Trafford. Wood is just as fast.

  • Comment posted by teddycricket, today at 11:34

    Why would you drop Tongue? He was the standout bowler at Lords!

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:39

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Maybe save him for Old Trafford and The Oval

  • Comment posted by jdblues, today at 11:34

    At last some meaningful changes. Only difference I would make is include Tongue instead of Robinson.

    • Reply posted by NGOK, today at 11:36

      NGOK replied:
      I think that's a decent shout unless he's knackered. Robinson seems to get their backs up which isn't great.

  • Comment posted by Chad Secksington, today at 11:39

    Understand 'resting' Anderson, but Tongue seems a bit hard done by.
    Is Ali's finger up to bowling a full quota now or is he going to have more issues?

    • Reply posted by Seth, today at 11:44

      Seth replied:
      Totally agree… Tongue should be playing.

  • Comment posted by NGOK, today at 11:33

    Josh Tongue must be a bit miffed unless he's injured? Mind, a solid batting line up and a fair few bowling options.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:55

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Maybe back to back test matches is a bit much for him when he is not experienced at this level

  • Comment posted by bm, today at 11:34

    The Australians can expect a warm welcome to Leeds

    • Reply posted by NGOK, today at 11:41

      NGOK replied:
      It's usually about 13 degrees with plenty of drizzle.

  • Comment posted by Jossies, today at 11:34

    Really needed woakes in last test, many calls for Anderson to be rested last time out hopefully not to late. Fingers crossed Wood can stay fit

    • Reply posted by NGOK, today at 11:39

      NGOK replied:
      Unless Anderson is injured I think he's earn't his place - when I last looked he was still 2 in the world test bowling rankings! To drop him would look like desperation.

  • Comment posted by Matthewkent, today at 11:33

    Doesn’t matter who we have playing in the team if we are going to continually give away wickets cheaply we haven’t got a chance. I’m a huge fan of bazball but surely getting continually stumped isn’t a match winning tactic.

    • Reply posted by SleepPoster, today at 11:45

      SleepPoster replied:
      Need to play smarter not harder.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:34

    I was so looking forward to seeing Tongue and Wood in the same team

  • Comment posted by mh52, today at 11:34

    What did Tongue do wrong (other than get his name mispronounced), more value than Robinson, more pace , more threatening (I think). Woakes a good shout , give a bit of backbone.

  • Comment posted by Ryan31, today at 11:37

    Ben Foakes must wake up and wonder how two other men who haven't played under Strokes manage to get a game ahead of him.

    I honestly think the team are more balanced with him playing. And not just for his WK, but it frees JB up to be a wrecking ball in the middle order. Other than Root, Foakes is the only player with a different style to the aggression of the middle order.

    It's just strange.

    • Reply posted by sports fan, today at 11:40

      sports fan replied:
      A wrecking ball oh dear

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 11:34

    Bold changes. Not sure about Tongue being left out though. Has Moeen finger healed?

    • Reply posted by NGOK, today at 11:57

      NGOK replied:
      I hope so! Didn't they say he could have played at Lords?

  • Comment posted by vvales, today at 11:31

    Well done the selectors!!!!

    • Reply posted by Lillywhite Elite Force, today at 11:36

      Lillywhite Elite Force replied:
      Who cares? Us fans just want a show of Bazball!!!!

  • Comment posted by The-Artful-Dodga, today at 11:34

    Often felt our bowlers lacked a bit of zip in the last test and both Wood and Woakes should give that. Good to have those options, good luck to the guys

  • Comment posted by Andy F, today at 11:52

    I would have rested Robinson not Tongue!

  • Comment posted by Roy_72, today at 11:34

    Seems sensible, surprised Mooens finger has recovered that quickly though, the new skin will still be quite fragile.

    • Reply posted by wolsey41, today at 11:39

      wolsey41 replied:
      More in for batting than bowling I think

