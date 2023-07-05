Craig Overton played in 11 of Somerset's 14 group games

Paceman Craig Overton says the key to Somerset's success in the T20 Blast this year is the number of wickets they have taken.

Somerset won 12 of their 14 games to top the South Group - the most wins by any county at this stage of the competition in its history.

They have taken 125 wickets in their 14 matches, 21 more than any other county.

They face Notts Outlaws at home on Friday in the quarter-finals with a place at Finals Day up for grabs.

"Probably the big thing is we've taken a lot of wickets," Overton told BBC Radio Somerset.

"If you're bowling teams out you're going to be chasing a lot less than what you'd expect to and then obviously our batting line-up has powered through most bowling line-ups throughout the group.

"It's been quite enjoyable to watch our batters go about it and winning 12 out of 14 is always special."

Somerset have reached Finals Day the last two years, finishing as runners-up in 2021 and semi-finalists in 2022. They have only won the title once, in 2005.

Overton has played in 11 of Somerset's Blast matches so far and started almost all of them with a longer spell, bowling three or sometimes all four of his overs.

"I think that's probably how I've developed over the last couple of years," he said.

"Jason [Kerr, head coach] said two or three years ago that I'd be bowling more in the Powerplay and trying to do what I do in four-day cricket in T20 and it seems to have worked.

"I tend to bowl three in the Powerplay and sometimes four on the bounce. It's gone well it probably helps me so I understand my role a bit more whereas before I bowled here, there and everywhere."

Overton has taken 12 wickets, with Ben Green their top wicket-taker with 26.

"I've done pretty well in red ball cricket throughout my career and I just tried to make it the same almost," Overton continued.

"Obviously the white ball doesn't do as much for as long a period of time as the red ball but it will do a little bit for those first two overs, and then try and make the most of those skills I have and go to work after that."

Somerset's domination in the group stage means they secured home advantage in the last eight.

"We've got to back our skills. We've obviously put in a really good group performance so we need to try and keep that momentum going," Overton added.

"I'm just quite glad that we're playing at Taunton in front of a home crowd."