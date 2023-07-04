Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Chris Sole was Scotland's man of the match with three early wickets

ICC World Cup Qualifier - Super Six, Bulawayo Scotland 234-8 (50 overs): Leask 48; Williams 3-41 Zimbabwe 203 all out (41.1 overs): Burl 83; Sole 3-33 Scotland won by 31 runs Scorecard

Scotland beat Zimbabwe by 31 runs to end the hosts' hopes of qualifying for the World Cup and move to within one game of the finals.

In what was a must-win game for both sides, Scotland set a total of 234-8 after being put into bat first.

Zimbabwe lost four wickets for 37 runs early into their innings.

And, although Ryan Burl hit an impressive 83 to put the game in the balance, Tendai Chatara fell lbw to Safyaan Sharif as the hosts fell short.

Sharif became the first Scot to take 100 international wickets, but it was three early wickets from man of the match Chris Sole that proved crucial.

Scotland will reach the World Cup for a fourth time should they defeat Netherlands on Thursday, while Zimbabwe miss out for the second finals in a row.

