Men's Ashes: England v Australia Venue: Headingley Date: Thursday, 6 July Time: 11:00 BST Coverage: Live text commentary and in-play video clips on the BBC Sport website & app, plus BBC Test Match Special on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra. Daily Today at the Test highlights on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer from 19:00 BST.

England batter Jonny Bairstow will have the "bit between his teeth" when the third Ashes Test begins on Wednesday.

The continuing fallout from Bairstow's controversial dismissal on the fifth day of the second Test at Lord's has overshadowed Australia's victory.

Some of Bairstow's best performances in an England shirt have come when he has been fired up, or arrived at a match with a point to prove.

"Jonny does thrive off things like this," fellow Yorkshireman Root said.

"I'm sure he will want to entertain the local crowd. I think it is set up nicely for him, but you have still got to go and do it."

Bairstow was stumped when he left his ground believing the ball to be dead, and the over to have concluded, as wicketkeeper Alex Carey threw at the stumps.

Root reiterated the view that England would have withdrawn the appeal. The fallout has included comment from both countries' prime ministers.

"I don't think he took it great," Root said. I don't think anyone would they?

"He felt a bit hard done by. I don't think anyone will be leaving their crease [this week]."

Bairstow responded to criticism during England's 2019 World Cup win by hitting centuries against India and New Zealand, roared with emotion and hit out at being "castigated" for getting injured after a ton in Sri Lanka in 2018 and last year he exploded into life after a sledge from Virat Kohli to hit a ton against India.

"It brought the best out of him," Root said. "Let's hope it happens again.

"You can bet your bottom dollar he will have the bit between his teeth."