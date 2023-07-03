Close menu

The Ashes 2023: Ollie Pope out for rest of summer with shoulder injury

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport at Headingley

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments457

The Ashes: England v Australia
Venue: Headingley Date: Thursday, 6 July Time: 11:00 BST
Coverage: Live text commentary and in-play video clips on the BBC Sport website & app, plus BBC Test Match Special on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra. Daily Today at the Test highlights on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer from 19:00 BST.

England batter Ollie Pope has been ruled out of the rest of the Ashes series with a dislocated shoulder.

England's vice-captain was injured diving in the field during the second Test at Lord's, which Australia won to take a 2-0 series lead.

Scans on Monday showed Pope, 25, would require surgery and has been ruled out for the rest of the summer.

Batter Dan Lawrence is the most likely replacement for the third Test, which starts at Headingley on Thursday.

Essex's Lawrence, 25, is the only spare batter in England's squad. England have said they will not call up a replacement for the Leeds Test, ruling out a possible recall for Surrey wicketkeeper Ben Foakes.

Lawrence averages 29 from 11 Tests but has not played since the tour to the West Indies in March 2022, before captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum took charge.

Pope has injured his right shoulder, after dislocating his left shoulder twice before having surgery on it in 2020.

On this occasion he sustained the injury in the first innings at Lord's before coming out and making 42 with the bat.

The right-hander than took to the field in Australia's second innings - amid confusion over the umpires saying he had to do so - and aggravated the injury.

He scored 205 against Ireland at the start of the summer before scores of 31, 14, 42 and 13 in the Ashes.

A left-field option to replace him in Leeds would be to move the batters up a place in the order and recall Moeen Ali at number seven, with the possibility of bringing in Chris Woakes for a bowler to further strengthen the batting.

In Tuesday's pre-match media conference, former captain Joe Root did not rule out moving up to number three, where he has batted 33 times.

My England team for third Test

Pick your England team for the third Ashes Test against Australia at Headingley

Watch on iPlayer bannerWatch on iPlayer footer

Comments

Join the conversation

457 comments

  • Comment posted by Psychic Camel, today at 12:02

    Sad for Pope but now can we get Foakes in and push Bairstow up to 3.

    • Reply posted by domb, today at 12:04

      domb replied:
      Beat me to the same comment

  • Comment posted by Mr Basil, today at 12:08

    I've Googled how a new Pope is chosen. Looks like a lengthy process

    • Reply posted by Justfacts, today at 12:12

      Justfacts replied:
      Is all smoke and mirrors

  • Comment posted by hughesc97, today at 12:03

    Time for Foakes

    • Reply posted by Morena, today at 12:05

      Morena replied:
      I wish they would but sadly I don't think they will.

  • Comment posted by Lincolnshirepoacher, today at 12:04

    Get Foakes in and move Bairstow up the order.

    • Reply posted by HadMySay, today at 12:07

      HadMySay replied:
      This fan obsession with Foakes is weird. You know his form with the gloves in country cricket this season has been poor? I mean, you do know that, right?

  • Comment posted by wn87, today at 12:07

    Foakes in for Pope and Wood for Anderson.

    • Reply posted by Mr and Mrs Banks, today at 12:22

      Mr and Mrs Banks replied:
      The pitches they’ve played on this series have been absolute duds, but I have to agree that I think it’s time to question Anderson’s selection. He’s an absolute legend, but time catches up to everyone.

  • Comment posted by Steve74, today at 12:05

    get Foakes back in the side and Bairstow up to 3 strengthens the batting

    • Reply posted by DidjitAll, today at 12:10

      DidjitAll replied:
      weakens the batting but improves keeping by quadruple

  • Comment posted by kanga1, today at 12:08

    Most unfortunate. I wish him a speedy recovery.
    Is this an opportunity for England to get a Real Wicket Keeper in Foakes while retaining Bairstow purely as a batsman?

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 12:19

      Turtle replied:
      Pope has played pretty well so far this year for England, Somerset and RC Bangalore.

      I was particularly impressed in the last test when he had bowling stats of 3 overs, 7 maidens, 3 for 21.

  • Comment posted by Justmyview, today at 12:09

    Most comments should be about how unfortunate it is for Pope, as it was for Leach. Leave the nasty vibes to one side - they must be devastated.

  • Comment posted by Bendtner_52, today at 12:04

    Very disappointing news. Surely got to bring Foakes in and move Bairstow up the order.

    • Reply posted by mrnoneofyourbusiness, today at 12:11

      mrnoneofyourbusiness replied:
      So you're suggesting Bairstow at three? He's neither an opener nor a number three.

  • Comment posted by Gary Freer, today at 12:04

    Should bring in Foakes but they’re too stubborn

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:18

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Why are they too stubborn

  • Comment posted by hmmurdoch, today at 12:05

    Perfect time to bring in Foakes and promote JB.

    • Reply posted by mrnoneofyourbusiness, today at 12:07

      mrnoneofyourbusiness replied:
      Bairstow is neither an opener nor a number three.

  • Comment posted by DidjitAll, today at 12:08

    surely, you have to bring foakes in now, play bairstow as a bat. Lawrence has showed nothing in 3 years

    • Reply posted by cb, today at 12:58

      cb replied:
      Like Foakes in but I'd strengthen the bowling first w Stokes, Anderson & Robinson not firing and no spinner. Tongue looks test class, bring in Wood, Ahmed, keep Broad, drop Anderson, ask Root to bat 3, Stokes 4, Bairstow 5. GLA

  • Comment posted by Otm Shank, today at 12:04

    Sad that we are losing Pope as he can be a handy batsman on his day but surely now there is no better scenario in which Foakes can be brought it to allow YJB to focus on his batting?

    • Reply posted by Michael Maynard, today at 12:07

      Michael Maynard replied:
      If only the selectors thought that way ..

  • Comment posted by Scorpio, today at 12:09

    Amid reported confusion probably by the Umpires (?) that Pope had to take the field in Oz second innings, and then the Bairstow debacle (did the Umpire call the over, over?) let's hope the Umpires for Thursday are awake and well.

    • Reply posted by kanga1, today at 12:11

      kanga1 replied:
      And that Barstool is too !

  • Comment posted by Steve, today at 12:08

    So the selectors go to the Sistine Chapel and select his replacement? We await the smoke signals

    • Reply posted by Otm Shank, today at 12:27

      Otm Shank replied:
      Yeah and Foakes is announced as his replacement. Cue the 'Hallelujah' playing in everyone's heads on HYS.

  • Comment posted by The Welsh Xavi, today at 12:18

    Zaltsman said before that Bairstow averages something like 31 in any innings directly after keeping, and he seems to be going that way this series given that impressive 78 was before he kept, and he's not offered much else since.

    Foakes should be in the side to unleash Bairstow just as much as he should be for his keeping.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:32

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Dont people remember last year when Bairstow was smashing it all over the grounds and that it was Foakes who was the wicketkeeper at the time

  • Comment posted by Rollaround, today at 12:08

    With the way they're batting at the moment, while I would also bring in Foakes, it might be worth testing stokes at 3. Clearly showing a decent temperament at the moment. Might be too much to ask of a captain with so much on his mind but he might relish stepping up. Don't know if YJB would thrive at 3.

    • Reply posted by domb, today at 12:11

      domb replied:
      He was playing at 3 before his injury wasn’t he ?

  • Comment posted by dave, today at 12:12

    Foakes needs to come in. We have Bairstow to use to replace Pope

    • Reply posted by mrnoneofyourbusiness, today at 12:23

      mrnoneofyourbusiness replied:
      So you're suggesting Bairstow at three? He's neither an opener nor a number three.

  • Comment posted by richard pepperell, today at 12:06

    I hope they go for Foakes over Lawrence...

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:10

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Is Foakes in the squad

  • Comment posted by LondonLad, today at 12:08

    move up Jonny and get Woakes in.. .

    • Reply posted by Otm Shank, today at 12:25

      Otm Shank replied:
      I think that's sensible. Woakes can bat as well.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport