England batter Ollie Pope has been ruled out of the rest of the Ashes series with a dislocated shoulder.

England's vice-captain was injured diving in the field during the second Test at Lord's, which Australia won to take a 2-0 series lead.

Scans on Monday showed Pope would require surgery and has been ruled out for the rest of the summer.

Batter Dan Lawrence is the most likely replacement for the third Test, which starts at Headingley on Thursday.

Essex's Lawrence, 25, averages 29 from 11 Tests but has not played since the tour to the West Indies in March 2022, before captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum took charge.

Pope initially injured his shoulder in the first innings at Lord's before coming out and making 42 with the bat.

The right-hander than took to the field in Australia's second innings - amid confusion over the umpires saying he had to do so - and aggravated the injury.

He scored 205 against Ireland at the start of the summer before scores of 31, 14, 42 and 13 in the Ashes.

