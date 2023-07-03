Close menu

The Ashes 2023: England's Ollie Pope out for rest of summer with shoulder injury

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport at Headingley

England batter Ollie Pope has been ruled out of the rest of the Ashes series with a dislocated shoulder.

England's vice-captain was injured diving in the field during the second Test at Lord's, which Australia won to take a 2-0 series lead.

Scans on Monday showed Pope would require surgery and has been ruled out for the rest of the summer.

Batter Dan Lawrence is the most likely replacement for the third Test, which starts at Headingley on Thursday.

Essex's Lawrence, 25, averages 29 from 11 Tests but has not played since the tour to the West Indies in March 2022, before captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum took charge.

Pope initially injured his shoulder in the first innings at Lord's before coming out and making 42 with the bat.

The right-hander than took to the field in Australia's second innings - amid confusion over the umpires saying he had to do so - and aggravated the injury.

He scored 205 against Ireland at the start of the summer before scores of 31, 14, 42 and 13 in the Ashes.

  • Comment posted by Steve, today at 12:08

    So the selectors go to the Sistine Chapel and select his replacement? We await the smoke signals

  • Comment posted by wn87, today at 12:07

    Foakes in for Pope and Wood for Anderson.

  • Comment posted by Jordan, today at 12:07

    Got to get foakes in
    Root
    Brook
    Bairstow
    Stokes
    Foakes
    Woakes
    No brainer

  • Comment posted by Otm Shank, today at 12:07

    Sky Sports reporting no plans to call up replacement so that apparently would rule out Foakes if true.

  • Comment posted by gjwoody84, today at 12:07

    What does Sam Hain need to do to get a call up?

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 12:06

    Tough on Lawrence to go in at 3.

  • Comment posted by Metro1962, today at 12:06

    Go Aussies then even without him😁

  • Comment posted by richard pepperell, today at 12:06

    I hope they go for Foakes over Lawrence...

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:06

    I heard Ollie Pope has a great record at The Oval which is home ground. Shame he is out of the series guys

  • Comment posted by hmmurdoch, today at 12:05

    Perfect time to bring in Foakes and promote JB.

    • Reply posted by mrnoneofyourbusiness, today at 12:07

      mrnoneofyourbusiness replied:
      Bairstow is neither an opener nor a number three.

  • Comment posted by LionelRhodes, today at 12:05

    Could be a blessing in disguise. I mean he seems a nice bloke & all - but as a batsman...never really does it for me..always seems vulnerable. Anderson needs to be dropped too, and if England win at Headingley, not re-called for Old Trafford just due to it being his home ground. Was a great bowler in his time, but unfortunately past it now.

  • Comment posted by domb, today at 12:05

    Don’t think Pope is a natural 3 anyway

  • Comment posted by Steve74, today at 12:05

    get Foakes back in the side and Bairstow up to 3 strengthens the batting

  • Comment posted by Gary Freer, today at 12:04

    Should bring in Foakes but they’re too stubborn

  • Comment posted by Rufus_Brown, today at 12:04

    Looking forward to seeing Lawrence in the new regime! Good luck to him, hopefully he can do what Brook did and cause a selection headache

    • Reply posted by domb, today at 12:06

      domb replied:
      Where would you bat Lawrence?

  • Comment posted by Otm Shank, today at 12:04

    Sad that we are losing Pope as he can be a handy batsman on his day but surely now there is no better scenario in which Foakes can be brought it to allow YJB to focus on his batting?

    • Reply posted by Michael Maynard, today at 12:07

      Michael Maynard replied:
      If only the selectors thought that way ..

  • Comment posted by Bendtner_52, today at 12:04

    Very disappointing news. Surely got to bring Foakes in and move Bairstow up the order.

  • Comment posted by Lincolnshirepoacher, today at 12:04

    Get Foakes in and move Bairstow up the order.

    • Reply posted by HadMySay, today at 12:07

      HadMySay replied:
      This fan obsession with Foakes is weird. You know his form with the gloves in country cricket this season has been poor? I mean, you do know that, right?

  • Comment posted by Ryo, today at 12:03

    No loss whatsoever.

    • Reply posted by LionelRhodes, today at 12:08

      LionelRhodes replied:
      Tend to agree. What's his Test Average at no. 3 anyways? Or just his Test average in general?

