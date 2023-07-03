Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Could England recall Moeen Ali, centre, to bat at number three?

England travel to Headingley 2-0 down in the Ashes - and Ben Stokes' side also have selection concerns to worry about as they look to fight back against Australia.

Following the news Ollie Pope is ruled out for the summer, who will England pick to bat at number three?

England have got a number of options to bat there, including the likes of Dan Lawrence, Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali.

Or could they give an Ashes debut to leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed lower down the order?

Who makes your XI? Pick your side below and share it on social media using #bbccricket external-link .