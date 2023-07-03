Last updated on .From the section Cricket

England's women's and men's sides are currently competing against Australia in the Ashes

England's men's and women's sides will play a concurrent white-ball series against Pakistan to open the international summer in 2024.

Heather Knight's women's side will play a three-match T20 series starting at Edgbaston on 11 May.

The men host four T20s the same month before Jos Buttler's team defend their T20 World Cup title in the United States and Caribbean.

England men also host West Indies and Sri Lanka in two three-Test series.

The first Test against West Indies starts at Lord's on 10 July, before matches at Trent Bridge and Edgbaston later in the month.

Ben Stokes' team then start the Test series against Sri Lanka on 21 August at Emirates Old Trafford, followed by Tests at Lord's and the Kia Oval.

The women host New Zealand in a three-match one-day international series before five T20s, and the men conclude the summer with eight white-ball matches against Australia, consisting of three T20s and five ODIs.

There are no women's Tests scheduled.

"After attracting record ticket sales this summer it is fitting that the England Women's team will open the international season next year at an iconic venue such as Edgbaston," said ECB chief executive officer Richard Gould.

"Next summer's schedule will see England Women play at more venues and allow more people to see their heroes in action as we look to maintain the growth the women's game deserves."

The England Physical Disability, Learning Disability, Visually Impaired and Deaf teams will also all be in action in 2024, with fixtures yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, Vitality Blast Finals Day will be staged at Edgbaston on a date to be confirmed.

2024 England men's summer schedule

May

22 - First T20 v Pakistan, Headingley

25 - Second T20 v Pakistan, Edgbaston

28 - Third T20 v Pakistan, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

30 - Fourth T20 v Pakistan, The Kia Oval

June

10-14 - First Test v West Indies, Lord's

18-22 - Second Test v West Indies, Trent Bridge

26-30 - Third Test v West Indies, Edgbaston

August

21-25 - First Test v Sri Lanka, Emirates Old Trafford

29 - Sept 2, Second Test v Sri Lanka, Lord's

September

6-10 - Third Test v Sri Lanka, the Kia Oval

11 - First T20 v Australia, the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

13 - Second T20 v Australia, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

15 - Third T20 v Australia, Emirates Old Trafford

19 - First ODI v Australia, Trent Bridge

21 - Second ODI v Australia, Headingley

24 - Third ODI v Australia, Seat Unique Riverside, Chester-le-Street

27 - Fourth ODI v Australia, Lord's

29 - Fifth ODI v Australia, Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol

2024 England women's summer schedule

May

11 - First T20 v Pakistan, Edgbaston

17 - Second T20 v Pakistan, The Country Ground, Northampton

19 - Third T20 v Pakistan, Headingley

23 - First ODI v Pakistan, The Incora County Ground, Derby

26 - Second ODI v Pakistan, The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton

29 - Third ODI v Pakistan, The Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford

June

26 - First ODI v New Zealand, Seat Unique Riverside, Chester-le-Street

29 - Second ODI v New Zealand, New Road, Worcester

July

3 - Third ODI v New Zealand, Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol

6 - First T20 v New Zealand, the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

9 - Second T20 v New Zealand, 1st Central County Ground, Hove

11 - Third T20 v New Zealand, The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence

13 - Fourth T20 v New Zealand, The Kia Oval

17 - Fifth T20 v New Zealand, Lord's