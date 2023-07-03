England cricket: Men's and women's 2024 summer schedule includes concurrent Pakistan series
England's men's and women's sides will play a concurrent white-ball series against Pakistan to open the international summer in 2024.
Heather Knight's women's side will play a three-match T20 series starting at Edgbaston on 11 May.
The men host four T20s the same month before Jos Buttler's team defend their T20 World Cup title in the United States and Caribbean.
England men also host West Indies and Sri Lanka in two three-Test series.
The first Test against West Indies starts at Lord's on 10 July, before matches at Trent Bridge and Edgbaston later in the month.
Ben Stokes' team then start the Test series against Sri Lanka on 21 August at Emirates Old Trafford, followed by Tests at Lord's and the Kia Oval.
The women host New Zealand in a three-match one-day international series before five T20s, and the men conclude the summer with eight white-ball matches against Australia, consisting of three T20s and five ODIs.
There are no women's Tests scheduled.
"After attracting record ticket sales this summer it is fitting that the England Women's team will open the international season next year at an iconic venue such as Edgbaston," said ECB chief executive officer Richard Gould.
"Next summer's schedule will see England Women play at more venues and allow more people to see their heroes in action as we look to maintain the growth the women's game deserves."
The England Physical Disability, Learning Disability, Visually Impaired and Deaf teams will also all be in action in 2024, with fixtures yet to be announced.
Meanwhile, Vitality Blast Finals Day will be staged at Edgbaston on a date to be confirmed.
2024 England men's summer schedule
May
22 - First T20 v Pakistan, Headingley
25 - Second T20 v Pakistan, Edgbaston
28 - Third T20 v Pakistan, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
30 - Fourth T20 v Pakistan, The Kia Oval
June
10-14 - First Test v West Indies, Lord's
18-22 - Second Test v West Indies, Trent Bridge
26-30 - Third Test v West Indies, Edgbaston
August
21-25 - First Test v Sri Lanka, Emirates Old Trafford
29 - Sept 2, Second Test v Sri Lanka, Lord's
September
6-10 - Third Test v Sri Lanka, the Kia Oval
11 - First T20 v Australia, the Ageas Bowl, Southampton
13 - Second T20 v Australia, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
15 - Third T20 v Australia, Emirates Old Trafford
19 - First ODI v Australia, Trent Bridge
21 - Second ODI v Australia, Headingley
24 - Third ODI v Australia, Seat Unique Riverside, Chester-le-Street
27 - Fourth ODI v Australia, Lord's
29 - Fifth ODI v Australia, Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol
2024 England women's summer schedule
May
11 - First T20 v Pakistan, Edgbaston
17 - Second T20 v Pakistan, The Country Ground, Northampton
19 - Third T20 v Pakistan, Headingley
23 - First ODI v Pakistan, The Incora County Ground, Derby
26 - Second ODI v Pakistan, The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
29 - Third ODI v Pakistan, The Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford
June
26 - First ODI v New Zealand, Seat Unique Riverside, Chester-le-Street
29 - Second ODI v New Zealand, New Road, Worcester
July
3 - Third ODI v New Zealand, Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol
6 - First T20 v New Zealand, the Ageas Bowl, Southampton
9 - Second T20 v New Zealand, 1st Central County Ground, Hove
11 - Third T20 v New Zealand, The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence
13 - Fourth T20 v New Zealand, The Kia Oval
17 - Fifth T20 v New Zealand, Lord's
