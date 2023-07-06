Essex's ninth-wicket pair Shane Snater and Aaron Beard saw them home at Edgbaston

Vitality Blast, Edgbaston Birmingham Bears 167-7 (20 overs): Hain 52; Cook 2-24 Essex 171-8 (19.5 overs): Lawrence 62, Drakes 2-26 Match scorecard

Dan Lawrence returned from England duty to hit an excellent half-century as Essex crept past Birmingham Bears by two wickets to make T20 Finals Day for the sixth time.

The 2019 winners return to Edgbaston on 15 July for their third Finals Day in Birmingham, to be joined by the three winners of Friday's other quarter-finals.

But it was another disappointing night for the Bears as they went out of the competition at the last-eight stage for the ninth time in 12 attempts.

The Bears' hopes were ended in the quarter-finals a year ago by Hampshire when they were bowled out for 82 and lost by a record 104 runs.

Although they lost on home soil in the quarter-finals for the second year running, this one was a lot closer.

The Bears total of 167-7 looked to be not quite enough, despite 52 from Sam Hain, but Essex then buckled late on in reply.

After losing Lawrence for 62 at the start of the 19th over and then Simon Harmer in a controversial run-out, it was the penultimate ball before Shane Snater struck a straight drive back over Oliver Hannon-Dalby's head for six to clinch victory.

Sam Hain's haul of five 50s in one T20 campaign is a personal best for him

After losing the toss, and making a bad start when Rob Yates went third ball in what proved to be a Daniel Sams wicket maiden, the Bears got back on track.

Glenn Maxwell hit 10 in two balls off Australian compatriot Sams, who then got his own back when he kept his calm to hold onto a steepling catch on the mid-wicket boundary.

With Maxwell gone for 32, and failing to register a half-century in the T20 this season, Sams was understandably ecstatic and made the mistake of registering his pleasure with a celebratory gesture towards the Hollies Stand occupants.

But taking on the Hollies - and engaging in further playful banter with them for the next hour - appeared to have an effect on the Australian, who after conceding no runs off his first over, shipped 41 off his next three.

Aside from Maxwell's early boundary assault, Hain matched his haul of five fours and a six. And, from 89-5 in the 12th over, the Bears did manage to accelerate.

A rapid stand of 44 in 29 balls for the sixth wicket between Hain and Chris Benjamin was followed by a further 34 from 21 balls from Benjamin and Dominic Drakes.

England batter Dan Lawrence guided Essex's chase until he was out in the 19th over

The Bears needed quick wickets - but instead Essex raced to 69-1 off the Powerplay. The only wicket the hosts did manage was a run-out, as Adam Rossington departed thanks to a direct hit from fellow wicketkeeper Alex Davies - and Lawrence, released from the England Test squad, was soon in control.

It took the Bears spinners to chisel out a further breakthrough of two wickets in three balls.

After three boundaries in his eight-ball innings, Michael Pepper holed out to short third-man off the last ball of Dan Mousley's second over, then from the second ball of Jake Lintott's first over, new batter Feroze Khushi failed to capitalise on a just-below-waist-height full toss as he picked out Jacob Bethell at deep wide long-on.

Some big blows from Paul Walter, who smashed three sixes before perishing in trying to hit a fourth, were followed by the loss in quick succession of Matt Critchley and Sams.

From 136-6, the stage was set again for a closing cameo from Essex skipper Harmer, the late hero in his side's last T20 visit to Edgbaston when they won the T20 Blast on Finals Day in 2019.

But, following the loss of Lawrence five balls earlier, he went off the last delivery of the 19th over in a run-out incident that would have been a huge talking point had Essex lost.

Home paceman Drakes unwittingly blocked him as he attempted a quick single, Harmer was run out and then proved unsuccessful in persuading opposing skipper Davies to withdraw his appeal.

But Snater and Aaron Beard kept their heads in the last over, and Snater finished it superbly with a ball to spare.

Friday's quarter-finals

Manchester: Lancashire v Surrey (18:30 BST)

Taunton: Somerset v Nottinghamshire (18:35)

Southampton: Hampshire v Worcestershire (19:00)