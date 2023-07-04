Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Andrew Balbirnie was named as Ireland's for all formats captain in November 2019

Andrew Balbirnie has stepped down as captain of Ireland's one day and T20 sides after the squad's failure to qualify for this year's World Cup.

Balbirnie vacated the roles after Ireland edged out Nepal by two wickets on Tuesday to finish seventh at the World Cup qualifier in Zimbabwe.

Paul Stirling will step into the captaincy roles on an interim basis.

"I feel this is the right time for me but more importantly the team," said Balbirnie, 32.

"I will continue to do my best for this team and work hard to contribute towards what I hope will be a successful period over the next number of years.

"It has been one of my great honours to lead this team over the last few years and I am hugely grateful for all the support I received on and off the pitch from the many players, coaches, Cricket Ireland and supporters of the Ireland team."

Balbirnie has led his country 89 times across formats (four Tests, 33 ODIs, 52 T20Is) since taking the reins in November 2019 and he remains Test skipper

The Irish needed a top-two finish to earn a place in the World Cup in India in October and November but failed to reach the Super Sixes section after losing group games against Oman, Scotland and Sri Lanka which rendered the later wins over United Arab Emirates and USA as academic.

Ireland's failure to qualify means it is now 12 years since the Irish team took part in a World Cup.

The Dubliner managed only a combined 19 runs in the defeats by Oman, Scotland and Sri Lanka in Zimbabwe before hitting 66 and an unbeaten 45 in the dead rubbers against UAE and USA.

Balbirnie contributed just a single against Nepal on Tuesday where Curtis Campher's 62 and Harry Tector's 60 helped Ireland edge victory with four balls to spare as they chased down Nepal's total of 268-9.

George Dockrell also hit 33 with late order batters Gareth Delany and Mark Adair also producing contributions of 16 not out and 18 as Ireland sneaked victory.

Stirling will captain Ireland in the T20 World Qualifier later this month and will also skipper the side in the T20 series with India in August and ODIs against England in September.