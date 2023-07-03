Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Grampound Road are just two wins away from playing ay Lord's

Cornish cricket side Grampound Road are through to the quarter-finals of the National Village Cup.

The Cornwall Cricket League Division One side beat Oxford-based Horspath by 14 runs at home to progress to the last eight of the competition.

Batting first Grampound Road made 168-9 from their 40 overs as Martin Roberts hit an unbeaten 33 from 35 balls.

David Neville scored 25 not out as the pair put on 47 for the last wicket before Horspath were dismissed for 154.

Chris Roberts was the pick of the Cornish side's bowlers with figures of 3-28, while Neville took 2-22 and Alex Lean claimed 2-14.

Grampound Road will host Hampshire-based Hook and Newnham Basics CC in the quarter-finals on Sunday, 16 July.