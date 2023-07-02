Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Australia spinner Nathan Lyon will miss the rest of the Ashes series against England with the calf injury he sustained in the second Test at Lord's.

Lyon suffered the issue on day two of the encounter when he pulled up as he ran to field a ball.

He hobbled out to bat for his side on day four and scored four runs as he added 15 with Mitchell Starc.

Cricket Australia said Lyon had a "significant calf tear" and he has been replaced by fellow spinner Todd Murphy.

More to follow.