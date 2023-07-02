Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon will miss the rest of the Ashes series against England with the calf injury he sustained in the second Test at Lord's.

Lyon, who has 496 Test wickets, suffered the issue on day two of the encounter.

His absence was confirmed as Australia left him out of their squad for the remaining three Tests because of a "significant calf tear".

Batter Matthew Renshaw has also been omitted from the Australia squad.

Australia lead the series 2-0 having won by 43 runs at Lord's and by two wickets in the first Test at Edgbaston.

Spinner Todd Murphy, who took 14 wickets on a tour of India earlier this year, could replace Lyon.

"His stock ball is good enough in international cricket," said Lyon. "We have seen that in India in arguably the hardest place to bowl spin.

"It will be a different challenge with the England batters.

"If they do come at him, it provides Todd with a decent challenge. But a chance to leave his footmarks here in England. It is a big Ashes series, he is excited by the opportunity."

Lyon took eight wickets in Australia's victory in the first Test at Edgbaston.

He dismissed opener Zak Crawley at Lord's to take his 496th Test wicket when he was playing his 100th consecutive Test.

He then sustained his injury on day two of the second Test when he pulled up as he ran to field a ball.

He hobbled out to bat for his side on day four and scored four runs as he added 15 with Mitchell Starc.

