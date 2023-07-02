Last updated on .From the section Cricket

The MCC have apologised after altercations between its members and the Australian team at Lord's.

Television footage appeared to show confrontations between Usman Khawaja and David Warner and spectators in the Long Room as Australia walked off for lunch on day five of the second Test.

The incident came after Jonny Bairstow was controversially stumped by Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey.

Australia have asked the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) to investigate.

"We have unreservedly apologised to the Australian team," said a MCC statement.

Tempers flared after Carey threw down the stumps to dismiss Bairstow, who left his crease after seemingly believing the ball was dead at the end of the over.

Australia's players were booed and players from both sides exchanged words as they walked off the field at lunch before Khawaja and Warner appeared to be confronted by members inside the pavilion.

A spokesperson for Australia said: "Australian management has requested the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) investigate several incidents involving spectators in the members area during lunch on day five of the Lord's Test.

"It is alleged players and staff from the Australian team were verbally abused, with some being physically contacted, as they made their way to lunch through the members area."

A MCC spokesperson added: "The Long Room is unique in world cricket and the great privilege of players passing through the pavilion is very special.

"After this morning's play, emotions were running high, and words were unfortunately exchanged with some of the Australian team, by a small number of members.

"We have unreservedly apologised to the Australian team and will deal with any member who has not maintained the standard we expect through our disciplinary processes.

"It was not necessary to eject anyone from the ground and I am pleased to say that there was no repeat of this as the players resumed the field for this afternoon's session."