Glamorgan's Tom Bevan walks off after being dismissed by Ryan Higgins of Middlesex

Vitality Blast, South Group: Glamorgan v Middlesex Middlesex 200-9 (20 overs): Higgins 71*, Cracknell 39, Sisodiya 3-32, Hatzoglou 2-11 Glamorgan 151 (15.3 overs): Carlson 77, Higgins 3-30, Hollman 3-27, Bamber 3-29 Middlesex (2pts) beat Glamorgan by 49 runs

Middlesex ended their T20 Blast campaign with back-to-back wins after a 49-run victory over Glamorgan.

Ryan Higgins starred with bat and ball in Cardiff, top scoring with 71 not out before taking three wickets.

Middlesex's bowling attack fought back to shut down Glamorgan after a strong start to the home team's innings.

Middlesex openers Stevie Eskinazi and Joe Cracknell raced to 69-0 by the end of the powerplay on their way to a 79-run partnership for the first wicket.

Their opening stand was ended when Cracknell (39) was bowled by Prem Sisodiya with the first ball of the eighth over.

Ezkinazi (38) was gone with the first ball of the ninth, bowled by Peter Hatzoglou, with the Australian spinner claiming Max Holden (five) two balls later.

The run rate had climbed above 11 an over, but Glamorgan started to bowl their way back into the match as the Middlesex wickets began to fall.

John Simpson (21) went down leg before off Andy Gorvin in the 13th over, before Sisodiya removed Jack Davies (four) and Luke Hollman (six) in the 16th.

Glamorgan were handed a blow in the 17th as Hatzoglou was replaced due to injury, but Ruaidhri Smith replaced him and dismissed Joshua de Caires, caught by Sam Northeast for 5.

But Middlesex kept going, spurred on by top scorer Higgins, with his 71 not out helping his team reach 200 in spite of Glamorgan's increasing confidence with the ball.

Glamorgan looked up to the chase, with captain Kiran Carlson hitting 19 in the first over on his way to 77.

Northeast's wicket was the first to fall, edged to wicketkeeper John Simpson off Ethan Bamber for two.

Carlson reached his half-century in the fifth over off just 15 balls, the fastest 50 in Glamorgan T20 history, as Glamorgan outpaced Middlesex to 87-1 after the powerplay.

But Carlson fell in the seventh over, caught and bowled by Luke Hollman to the stunned silence of Sophia Gardens.

Higgins threatened a hat-trick in the eighth, removing Will Smale lbw before edging Chris Cooke to Simpson with the next ball, but Tom Bevan spoiled the third delivery.

Glamorgan remained above the required run rate at the halfway point, but the wickets kept falling.

It was Bamber's turn to threaten a hat-trick in the 12th over, dismissing Colin Ingram leg before on a delivery that looked to be pitching outside leg.

But the umpire's finger went up and Ingram had to go, with Timm van der Gugten following him one ball later, caught and bowled.

Andy Gorvin spoiled the hat-trick ball, but Middlesex had wicket number seven just one ball later.

Higgins started off the 13th over by catching Bevan (17) off his own delivery, reducing Glamorgan to 127-7 with the current and required run rates getting ever further apart.

Hollman's dismissal of Sisodiya for nine took the air out of the Sophia Gardens crowd, and the tail was chased in the 16th over.

For the visitors, it is a positive end to a T20 Blast campaign that had brought just one win before their final two matches as they return to County Championship action at home to Northamptonshire on 10 July.

Meanwhile, Glamorgan will be left disappointed that they could not capitalise on a strong start, returning to action when they host Leicestershire in the County Championship on 10 July.