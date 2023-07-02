Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

Lauren Winfield-Hill hit a season-best unbeaten 116 and is the competition's highest run scorer

Lauren Winfield-Hill hit an unbeaten 116 to steer Northern Diamonds to an emphatic seven-wicket victory over South East Stars.

The Diamonds captain's partnership with Chloe Tryon (57 not out) saw the Diamonds home comfortably to leapfrog their opponents into second.

Leaders The Blaze stayed top of the table with a narrow six-run win over Western Storm.

There were also wins for the Sunrisers and Central Sparks.

Winfield-Hill ton helps Diamonds beat Stars

Diamonds skipper Winfield-Hill carried her bat, scoring 15 fours and a six from 100 balls to register her highest score of the season in this competition and become its top run scorer with 336 in six matches.

Diamonds lost Sterre Kalis to an early run out and Stars' Darcey Carter took 2-31, removing Emma Marlow and Phoebe Turner, but the latter's dismissal with Diamonds on 86-3 was the final wicket Stars took as Winfield-Hill and Tryon eased them to 209-3 and the win with 17 overs to spare.

Earlier, Chloe Hill hit a half-century as Stars set Diamonds 206 to win after being bowled out for 205.

Kira Chathli was first to fall for 11 in the fourth over and fellow opener Alexa Stonehouse only made nine, with both being dismissed by Jess Woolston.

Katie Levick then took a couple of wickets, removing Tazmin Brits and Jemima Spence, before Kalea Moore fell for a duck to leave the Stars 67-5.

Hill struck 63 from 80 balls, including eight fours, helping the score on to 188-8 before she was eventually dismissed by the pick of the Diamonds bowlers Grace Hall, who finished with figures of 4-33 from her eight overs.

Hall still had time to claim a run out to end the Stars innings after 46 overs.

Blaze stay top with narrow win

The Blaze kept their place at the top of the table with victory over Western Storm.

Set 246 to win, Storm made a good start, reaching 69-0 before losing their first wicket when Emma Corney was run out for 29.

Sophie Luff fell cheaply but Alex Griffiths took on run-scoring responsibility, hitting 67 before getting out to Teresa Graves to leave her side on 150-3 after 33 overs.

Fran Wilson added 43 from 36 balls and Storm sensed a victory against the leaders heading into the final over but the loss of Sophia Smale with four balls left stopped their momentum as they fell just short on 239-7.

Earlier, Piepa Cleary and Nicole Harvey took three wickets apiece as Storm bowled out The Blaze for 245.

Blaze skipper Marie Kelly starred with the bat, making 54 before becoming Harvey's first victim and Michaela Kirk fell just short of her own half-century when Harvey dismissed her for 40.

A good partnership between Graves (41) and Sophie Munro (41) added 74 for the seventh wicket before Cleary accounted for both.

Alex Griffiths (2-25) picked off The Blaze tail, removing Ella Claridge cheaply and last batter Lucy Higham with the penultimate ball of the innings.

Grewcock stars with bat and ball for Sunrisers

Jodi Grewcock starred with bat and ball to lead Sunrisers to a 28-run victory over Southern Vipers.

Batting first at Chelmsford, opener Grewcock top scored with 76 as Sunrisers set their opponents 255 to win and then took 4-45 to help ensure the Vipers' reply fell short.

The score was her best of the season in the competition and sees her move up to fifth in the highest run scorers table.

Sunrisers enjoyed a confident start, making it to 66-0 before Lissy Macleod fell for 22 to Georgia Elwiss.

Cordelia Griffith (29) carried on the good work, moving the score on nicely before being stumped by Rhianna Southby off Ava Lee to leave her side on 115-2.

Amara Carr (24) added useful middle-order runs and number 11 batter Kate Coppack made 16 not out before Elwiss (3-37) wrapped up the innings with the wicket of Amu Surenkumar (25) as they were bowled out with four balls remaining.

In reply, Ella McCaughan hit 14 before falling to Esmae MacGregor and when Abi Norgrove departed in the 14th over they were 48-2.

But number three batter Emily Windsor stayed resolute, hitting 84 and her third-wicket partnership with Elwiss added 70 before Grewcock dismissed the latter caught and bowled.

Vipers then lost three wickets for four runs, including captain Windsor, with Grewcock claiming all of them, to leave Vipers on 165-6 from 37 overs.

Alice Monaghan kept Vipers in the game with an unbeaten 34 but Surenkumar wrapped things up with two wickets to bowl Vipers out for 226 after 46.3 overs.

Sparks ensure Thunder stay winless

Thunder remain winless in the competition after falling to a 29-run defeat against Central Sparks.

Sparks batted first at Worcester's New Road, with Ami Campbell and Abbey Freeborn coming to the rescue to help their team recover from a bad start to set Thunder 234 to win.

Sparks lost openers Evelyn Jones and Bethan Ellis inside the first four overs to leave them teetering on 5-2, and when Erin Burns fell for 17 they were 27-3 in the ninth over.

But Campbell's 68 from 72 balls and Freeborn's 67 from 98 dug them out of the hole they had created as they added 139 for the fourth wicket.

However, Campbell's dismissal prompted a mini collapse as Davina Perrin fell next ball for a duck and Freeborn followed two balls later, with Tara Norris (4-42) doing most of the damage.

Charis Pavely (33) helped steady things and added runs, before Grace Potts was run out off the final ball of the innings by Naomi Dattani as Sparks finished all out for 233.

In response, Thunder lost opener Dattani for a 12-ball duck but Seren Smale made up for her opening partner's failure to get off the mark with a magnificent 94 from 125 balls.

Smale was providing most of the runs in the chase, with Deandra Dottin making only 21 and captain Ellie Threlkeld six to leave them on 108-4 after 28 overs.

Danni Collins (22) helped Smale along with the pair enjoying a 50 partnership but they then lost four wickets for 24 runs, with Katie George excelling with 3-57.

Norris hit 22 from 29 balls to keep Thunder in the game but George dismissed her in the penultimate over as Thunder were bowled out for 204.