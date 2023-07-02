North Group winners Birmingham Bears are looking for a seventh straight win in their final group game against Durham

It is the final day of the group games in this year's T20 Blast - and by the end of Sunday evening, the eight quarter-finalists will be known.

So far, only the two group winners, Somerset and the Birmingham Bears have booked their places in the last eight. In fact, they both already know they have home ties - on Friday and Thursday respectively.

But there are six other quarter-final places up for grabs, with 10 sides still in the running.

The other two quarter-finals are both to be played on Thursday and Friday.

In South Group, second-placed Surrey, third-placed Hampshire, fourth-placed Kent and fifth-placed Essex are fighting it out to join Somerset in the last eight.

And, to add to the drama, the final place will not be sorted until late on Sunday evening as, although seven of the eight group games are in the afternoon, Somerset v Kent is an evening fixture.

In North Group, six clubs are still involved in the Sunday shake-up. Even Northants, in seventh, with their superior run rate, could still sneak in if they beat Lancashire, and both Notts and Derbyshire lose.

Sunday's games (14:30 BST unless stated)

North Group

Derby: Derbyshire v Worcestershire Rapids

Emirates Old Trafford: Lancashire Lightning v Northants Steelbacks

Trent Bridge: Notts Outlaws v Leicestershire Foxes

Edgbaston: Birmingham Bears v Durham

South Group

Sophia Gardens: Glamorgan v Middlesex

Ageas Bowl: Hampshire Hawks v Gloucestershire

The Kia Oval: Surrey v Essex

Taunton: Somerset v Kent Spitfires (18:30 BST)

Quarter-Finals

6 July: Birmingham Bears v South Group 4th (18:30 BST)

7 July: Somerset v North Group 4th (18:30 BST)

To be decided:

North Group 2nd v South Group 3rd

South Group 2nd v North Group 3rd