T20 Blast: Quarter-finalists to be decided on final day of group games
It is the final day of the group games in this year's T20 Blast - and by the end of Sunday evening, the eight quarter-finalists will be known.
So far, only the two group winners, Somerset and the Birmingham Bears have booked their places in the last eight. In fact, they both already know they have home ties - on Friday and Thursday respectively.
But there are six other quarter-final places up for grabs, with 10 sides still in the running.
The other two quarter-finals are both to be played on Thursday and Friday.
In South Group, second-placed Surrey, third-placed Hampshire, fourth-placed Kent and fifth-placed Essex are fighting it out to join Somerset in the last eight.
And, to add to the drama, the final place will not be sorted until late on Sunday evening as, although seven of the eight group games are in the afternoon, Somerset v Kent is an evening fixture.
In North Group, six clubs are still involved in the Sunday shake-up. Even Northants, in seventh, with their superior run rate, could still sneak in if they beat Lancashire, and both Notts and Derbyshire lose.
Sunday's games (14:30 BST unless stated)
North Group
Derby: Derbyshire v Worcestershire Rapids
Emirates Old Trafford: Lancashire Lightning v Northants Steelbacks
Trent Bridge: Notts Outlaws v Leicestershire Foxes
Edgbaston: Birmingham Bears v Durham
South Group
Sophia Gardens: Glamorgan v Middlesex
Ageas Bowl: Hampshire Hawks v Gloucestershire
The Kia Oval: Surrey v Essex
Taunton: Somerset v Kent Spitfires (18:30 BST)
Quarter-Finals
6 July: Birmingham Bears v South Group 4th (18:30 BST)
7 July: Somerset v North Group 4th (18:30 BST)
To be decided:
North Group 2nd v South Group 3rd
South Group 2nd v North Group 3rd