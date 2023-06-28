Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

Stafanie Taylor's 79 helped propel the West Indies to victory in Saint Lucia

One-day international - West Indies Women v Ireland Women West Indies 204-4 (41.1 overs): Taylor 79, Henry 53; Maguire 2-24 Ireland 203 all out (50 overs): Lewis 95; Fletcher 3-37 West Indies won by six wickets Scorecard

West Indies secured a six-wicket victory over Ireland to win the women's three-game one-day international series 2-0 in Saint Lucia.

The hosts had comfortably won the first match by 58 runs before the second game was abandoned because of rain.

Gaby Lewis was the standout performer for Ireland with a 95.

But half-centuries from Stafanie Taylor and Chinelle Henry helped the Indies wrap up the series with 8.5 overs remaining.

After Lewis' unbeaten near-century, Ava Canning contributed 20 at the tail end to help Ireland set a target of 204.

And while Orla Prendergast claiming the early scalp of Indies captain Hayley Matthews, wickets became few and far between with Taylor at the crease as her 79 not out drove the hosts towards victory.

From there, Henry's 53-run effort clinched the win for the Indies.

The sides will meet again on Tuesday in the first of three T20 matches in Saint Lucia.