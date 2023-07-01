Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Scotland's defeat of West Indies helped "right the wrongs" of a painful loss in 2018, says Chris Sole.

The Scots ended the West Indies' hopes of reaching the finals and can progress by winning the final two games against hosts Zimbabwe and the Netherlands.

West Indies won on DLS to deny Scotland a place in the finals when they met at the same ground five years previously.

"It's good to be on the right end of the result this time," said bowler Sole, 29.

"We've got a bit of history with West Indies and Zimbabwe and at that ground specifically. There's certainly a good few number of the squad that were there that day and it was nice to right the wrongs.

"We were unlucky [in 2018]. It had been blazing sun the whole tournament and typically we managed to find the only rain in the whole of Zimbabwe that day and we were five runs short of a winning total and we didn't manage to get back on.

"What we thought was going to be a brief shower ended up the whole ground being flooded within about 20 minutes. No rain this time so it was good to just beat them outright by ourselves."

Brandon McMullen took three West Indies wickets and contributed 69 runs as Scotland won by seven wickets.

"As far as performances go, it was pretty complete with a fantastic start from Brandon McMullen with the ball up top and a pretty competent run chase as well," Sole told BBC Scotland.

"Fantastic result. A very good feeling."