"That is the biggest load of rubbish I've ever seen. That is a disgrace."

It was the incident that left Glenn McGrath outraged on Test Match Special.

Mitchell Starc's 'catch' to dismiss batter Ben Duckett - a wicket that would have all-but sealed England's fate late on day four of the second Ashes Test.

After Duckett miscued to fine leg, Starc cleanly took the ball as he dived to his left but then dragged the ball along the ground as he completed his slide.

Duckett was on his way off but TV umpire Marais Erasmus ruled he was not out.

Was it a fair catch? McGrath was certainly believed so but cricket's lawmakers have clarified why the decision was right...

What do the laws say?

The relevant part of cricket's laws is section 33:

The striker is out caught if the ball is subsequently held by a fielder as a fair catch before it touches the ground.

The act of making a catch shall start from the time when the ball first comes into contact with a fielder's person and shall end when a fielder obtains complete control over both the ball and his/her own movement.

The relevant part here, therefore, is whether Starc was in full control of the ball AND his movement by the time the ball touched the ground.

After play, cricket's lawmakers, the Marylebone Cricket Club, tweeted to back the umpire's decision.

"Law 33.3 clearly states that a catch is only completed when the fielder has 'complete control over the ball and his/her own movement,'" they said.

'Rules are rules. Sorry, Glenn!'

But the decision split opinion in the commentary box. Former Australia bowler McGrath described it as a "regulation catch".

"He's got that under control, the ball is under control," he said. "If that is not out, then every other catch that has ever been taken should not be out. That is a disgrace.

"Did the ground assist him catching the ball? Did him sliding aid the catch?

"It did not assist him, he had control of the ball. Every catch in this series, we'll have to make sure they are in control of their body."

On Test Match Special, ex-England spinner Phil Tufnell bravely disagreed with an angry McGrath.

"It was under control, but then he rubbed it on the ground," Tufnell said. "He should've used the back of his hand to run it along the ground".

Former England captain Michael Vaughan said he initially thought it was a clean catch but eventually came to agree with the decision.

"I saw the message from [umpire] Marais Erasmus and he was in control of the ball but not of his body," he said.

"Rules are rules. Sorry, Glenn!"

The decision also split BBC Sport readers on social media:

Martin, Sydney: If Starc tries to roll his arm and hand to stop the ball from hitting the grass, does it pop out!? We'll never know. Not out in my opinion.

Dave: If Starc was in full control of the ball and his body he wouldn't have dragged it along the ground. Simple as that really. Not out.

Jacob Wadsworth: How can anyone even contest that decision? When, in the history of this game have you been allowed to drag the ball along the ground after catching it? It's the most obvious not out going.

Damien Fitton: Clean catch for me. He's in full control of the ball before he drops down to his knees.

Nick Henderson: That's a clean catch for me.

Keith, Salisbury: Disgraceful decision. Umpires should be ashamed.

What did the teams say?

Starc (right) and the other Australia players protested against the decision

Australia looked angry after the decision was given on the big screen.

Captain Pat Cummins had a long discussion with the on-field umpires while Marnus Labuschange stood aghast with his arms out wide.

But afterwards both teams played down the decision. Australia spinner Nathan Lyon was particularly coy.

"There is a rule in cricket that you have got to complete the catch," Lyon said. "I am not going to give you my opinion because it doesn't matter."

England batting coach Marcus Trescothick said: "At first I thought it looked good, when you see it from a distance.

"But the ball slides along the ground. I don't think we really understand the rules, I don't think I know the rules properly to tell you whether it's right or wrong.

"From what's been said by the umpires, you've got to have control of the ball and your body until the motion is finished."

