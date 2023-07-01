Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Women's Ashes: First T20, Edgbaston England 153-7 (20 overs): Dunkley 56 (49); Jonassen 3-25 Australia 154-6 (19.5 overs): Mooney 61* (47); Ecclestone 2-24 Australia won by four wickets Scorecard.

England's Ashes hopes are hanging by a thread after Australia won the first T20 by four wickets and took a 6-0 points lead in the multi-format series.

Australia were cruising at 130-2 in pursuit of 154 but lost three wickets for 10 runs as England fought back at the death.

But opener Beth Mooney finished unbeaten on 61 as Australia edged home with just one ball to spare.

In front of an enthusiastic crowd of 19,527, England stuttered to 118-7 but were boosted by Amy Jones' unbeaten 40 from 21 balls to post 153.

Opener Sophia Dunkley made 56 but spinner Jess Jonassen's three wickets put the brakes on England's middle order.

Debutant Danielle Gibson and Sophie Ecclestone fell in consecutive balls but Jones struck four fours and two sixes in her knock to give England hope.

Lauren Bell struck early to remove opposing skipper Alyssa Healy for five, before Tahlia McGrath's aggressive 40 and Ash Gardner's 31 allowed Mooney to expertly anchor Australia's knock.

Sarah Glenn then took two wickets in two balls, including power-hitter Grace Harris for a first-ball duck, before Bell bowled star all-rounder Ellyse Perry for seven to leave Australia requiring 14 from the final nine balls.

Annabel Sutherland was dismissed by Ecclestone with just one run remaining, sparking hopes of a late twist in England's favour, before Georgia Wareham scrambled the single from the penultimate ball to silence Edgbaston and dent the hosts' Ashes hopes even further.

England need nine points to regain the Ashes, so must win all five remaining white-ball games - or win four if one is tied or rained off.

The T20 leg of the series continues at The Oval on Wednesday, 5 July.

England squander must-win opportunity

Australia stuttered towards the end of their chase as England fought back by taking three late wickets

It was a game England could not really afford to lose after Australia's Test match victory at Trent Bridge gave them a 4-0 series lead.

During that encounter, England came close and fought hard against the world champions throughout, but were just outclassed in small - but defining - moments of the game.

Again, Australia were occasionally rattled in the field and even dropped a catch - something that is unheard of for a team of such high class and standards.

But England's stutter with the bat cost them as Jones' burst came a little too late, with Alice Capsey, Danni Wyatt and Nat Sciver-Brunt contributing just 17 runs between them.

England then missed an opportunity to dismiss Gardner on 20 as she skied the ball high in the air but neither bowler Bell or Capsey at mid-off could make the ground to get a hand to it - and those 11 runs could have been the difference when it came down to the final over.

Australia do not often let their discipline slip but with just five runs required from the final over, Sutherland smashed the first ball for four to bring the scores level before departing two balls later.

It is another case of a missed opportunity for Knight's side, but it is a sign of Australia's relentless quality that they have a 6-0 lead, despite being far from their best.