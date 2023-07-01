Matthew Cross (right) was 74 not out as Scotland beat the West Indies

ICC World Cup Qualifier - Super Six, Harare West Indies 181 all out (43.5 overs): Holder 45; McMullen 3-32 Scotland 185-3 (43.3 overs): Cross 74 not out, McMullen 69 Scotland won by seven wickets Scorecard

Scotland ended two-time winners West Indies' World Cup hopes and boosted their own chances of reaching this year's finals with a seven-wicket win.

It is the first time Scotland have ever beaten the West Indies in this format of the game.

Brandon McMullen took three wickets as West Indies were all out out for 181.

McMullen's 69 runs and Matthew Cross' 74 not out helped the Scots to a total of 185-3 and they face hosts Zimbabwe on Tuesday.

The Scots then face the Netherlands on Thursday and need to win both of games in Bulawayo to have a chance of making it to the final tournament.

Meanwhile, the West Indies are now unable to qualify for the World Cup - a competition they have never failed to appear at before.

Scotland skipper Richie Berrington won the toss and opted to bowl first. His decision was vindicated with McMullen picking up a wicket in each of his first three overs.

West Indian captain Shai Hope came in, looking to offer them exactly that - hope. He was joined at the crease by Nicholas Pooran - one of the top run-scorers at this tournament. But that partnership was only able to put on 30 before Hope edged behind.

They had already lost Brandon King - caught and bowled off McMullen - and Kyle Mayers by that point, who had his off-stump taken out the ground via a rip-snorter from Chris Sole.

Reduced to 81-6, Jason Holder (45) and Romario Shepherd (36) put on a solid counter-punch, but both fell in the space of three balls and the tail collapsed, leading to a total of just 181.

They were offered a sniff. Chris McBride went on the first ball of Scotland's innings, clipping a leg-side delivery from Holder straight to Kevin Sinclair.

However, McMullen and Matthew Cross formed a fantastic partnership to give Scotland a fantastic base from which to build.

McMullen was the flashier - driving a brilliant six over the head of Alzarri Joseph - while Cross quietly chuntered on to his own top score of the tournament.

The former was eventually caught on the boundary rope by Joseph, but George Munsey - returning from illness - was able to add 18 before Cross put the finishing touches to the game, scoring the winning runs with a fantastic boundary.

The win helps soothe Scotland's pain of five years ago, when they lost to the West Indies by just five runs. After bowling them out for 198 in Hobart, the Scots scored 125-5 before weather stopped play and DLS decreed they were five runs short.