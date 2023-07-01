Close menu

The Ashes 2023: England battling to avoid defeat by Australia at Lord's

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer at Lord's

Second LV= Insurance Ashes Test, Lord's (day four of five)
Australia 416 (Smith 110, Head 77) & 279 (Khawaja 77; Broad 4-65)
England 325 (Duckett 98, Brook 50; Starc 3-88) & 114-4 (Duckett 50*)
England need another 257 runs, Australia six wickets
England are desperately battling to avoid a 2-0 Ashes deficit after Australia's awesome pace bowlers decimated the home top order late on the fourth day of the second Test at Lord's.

Set a record 371 to win, England were reduced to 45-4 by the brilliance of Australia captain Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc.

Starc removed Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope before Cummins struck twice in an over to dismiss Joe Root and Harry Brook.

Ben Duckett scrapped to 50 and controversially survived late in the day when it was adjudged that Starc had grounded a boundary catch.

With Ben Stokes on 29 not out, England are 114-4, 257 runs adrift of victory.

England's target would have been even larger had in not been for a tireless fightback with the ball.

The hosts essentially bowled 51 consecutive overs of bouncers against which Australia lost their last eight wickets for 92 runs.

Stuart Broad claimed 4-65 and all of Stokes, Josh Tongue and Ollie Robinson bowled marathon spells to dismiss the Australians for 279.

The tourists' inability to bat England entirely out of the game resulted in Nathan Lyon hobbling to the crease at number 11 despite a calf injury that could rule him out of the rest of the series.

Barely able to walk - he was required to frantically hop one single - Lyon added 15 for the 10th wicket with Starc, enough runs to push England's target past the 359 they famously overhauled at Headingley four years ago.

Stokes, the architect of that chase, now needs to do the same again to effectively keep the series alive. England have never come from 2-0 down against Australia and gone on to lift the Ashes.

England clinging on after bizarre day

Given recent Ashes results, the sight of rampant Australian pace bowlers tearing through England's batting brought a sense of normality on a truly bizarre day of Test cricket.

It was always likely that England would be chasing a target by the close, but the way the match reached that point was surreal, monotonous and theatrical in equal measure.

Once England started bowling bouncers, they did not stop. The manner in which Australia struggled against the short ball on the two-paced pitch at least adds some context to England's wastefulness in their first innings.

Lyon limping through a 25-minute stay at the crease was dramatic, but nothing compared to the way in which Australia's attack badly wounded England's hope of creating another moment of Ashes history before the late defiance and Duckett reprieve.

Never before have England chased this many runs to win an Ashes Test and have done so only once against all-comers. It would also be a record pursuit in a Test at Lord's.

Under Stokes England have developed a penchant for run-chases and the skipper himself has single-handedly pulled off some of the greatest rescue acts the game has ever seen.

Winning this would top them all.

Starc and Cummins tear into England

Whereas England's fast-medium bowlers had to hammer the middle of the pitch with six fielders on the boundary, Australia's flying speedsters put on an magnificent show of old-fashioned new-ball bowling.

There was an element of fortune in Crawley's dismissal, a flick down the leg side to diving wicketkeeper Alex Carey, but the ball Starc produced to get Pope was lethal.

Batting at number three despite the shoulder injury that prevented him from fielding, Pope was undone by an 89mph in-swinger that took middle stump out of the ground.

Cummins hit Root and then, next ball, produced a vicious lifter that was fended to first slip. Brook could have been caught and bowled from his second ball and lost his off bail to the next delivery, a beauty that Cummins got to move past a tentative defensive prod.

Duckett was dropped by Cameron Green at gully on nought and successfully reviewed a leg-before decision on five, both off Starc, but came through admirably to register his second half-century of the match.

There was still time for one final, huge moment. Duckett flapped at a Green bouncer and Starc slid to take the ball at fine leg.

Duckett was almost in the pavilion, only for the TV umpire to decide Starc had dragged the ball along the ground, much to the anger of the Australians.

Tireless bowlers tie down Australia

Under blue sky, Australia seemed to have ideal batting conditions from which to build on their overnight 130-2.

They were making serene progress until England switched their tactics half an hour into the day, beginning to bowl their shortest average length than any point since such data began to be collected in 2006.

Seven of the eight Australia wickets to fall were to the short ball, making a total of 12 across England's first innings and Australia's second.

Usman Khawaja top-edged Broad to long leg for 77, Steve Smith did the same to Tongue for 34. After that, there were some turgid periods when Australia refused to engage in England's plan and, when they did, wickets fell.

Tongue and Robinson bowled nine-over spells, Stokes 12. James Anderson struggled and did not bowl at all after lunch, England kept the same ball for all 101.5 overs.

When the eighth wicket fell, Lyon positioned himself in the Long Room, waiting to bat. After Josh Hazlewood was out, Lyon, in his 100th consecutive Test, emerged to a standing ovation.

He bravely supported Starc. With the field back and almost no chance of a single, all the last pair could do was swing for the boundary. Lyon even hooked Broad for four before he miscued to Stokes at mid-wicket.

'Not out of the question yet' - reaction

England batting coach Marcus Trescothick on Test Match Special: "We've got a big job to do. We didn't want to lose the wickets at the top order but we faced some beautiful balls, it's not out of the question yet.

"We're still fairly upbeat, we're in a positive unit. We have good days and bad days, you enjoy it on a good day, but you don't get too down on a bad day. You take the rough with the smooth."

Former England captain Michael Vaughan: "England's short-pitched bowling restricted the scoring and got plenty of wickets. Whether But England with the new ball, it looks quite nice to face.

"I don't know how the seamers are going to wake up every morning bowling like that. That tactic is good for periods but, ultimately, England require 257 more runs."

  • Comment posted by Jon, today at 19:21

    Oh dear Glenn McGrath….
    There’s no better sound than a whining Aussie 😂

    • Reply posted by God, today at 19:22

      God replied:
      Haha. Get in mate.

  • Comment posted by slayer, today at 19:40

    "Men's Ashes". Shut Up BBC. There is only 1 Ashes and it dates back to 130 years. You are doing the women's game a diservice by making it riding off the back of the men's game. When will you realise this? Let the women make their own history. Stop the immaturity.

    • Reply posted by Cheshire Cat, today at 19:59

      Cheshire Cat replied:
      The BBC can’t help itself, its attitudes are ingrained.

  • Comment posted by andy, today at 19:19

    I love you to bits Glenn, but that is out, sorry, not out.

    Glenn McGrath on tms. Wow. The vitriol. Made a complete fool of himself

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 19:22

      Turtle replied:
      Definitely not out.

  • Comment posted by Reading1966, today at 19:33

    Glenn McGrath, you can disagree with the decision of the catch no problem with that, but to say that it would have been given out if it was an English player instead of Starc if just wrong. Simple question how do you know that and more importantly you are accusing the umpires of bias and cheating.

    • Reply posted by Harry, today at 19:52

      Harry replied:
      He’s a breed of obnoxious myopic Aussie that I hoped had been consigned to the 90s. Clearly not

  • Comment posted by Olly P, today at 19:24

    Embarrassing from McGrath. He’s made his myopic mind up without reviewing the facts. To then question the third umpire is appalling from an ex professional.

    • Reply posted by gsalisbury, today at 19:30

      gsalisbury replied:
      He is also a pundit who should be showing a degree of impartiality. I notice I didn’t chime in when smith took a catch and half the ball was on the ground.

  • Comment posted by Harvey, today at 19:16

    Imagine being as dumb as Starc, thinking you've caught the ball after sliding the ball along the grass for a whole metre....the mind boggles its not a catch in a million years...haha

    • Reply posted by Fiend, today at 19:19

      Fiend replied:
      Nearly as dumb as the England batsmen throwing their wickets away in first innings?

  • Comment posted by Steve P, today at 19:21

    Australia have just been better than us plain and simple. Credit where its due

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:24

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      No they been better at crucial moments in the match. Overall it has been pretty even

  • Comment posted by Dostoyevsky, today at 19:17

    I wonder what the verdict will be on ‘Bazball’ at the end of the Ashes, if England have lost 5-0 and in each Test, they had a chance to put Australia to the sword, but instead capitulated after choosing over-adventurous aggressive play rather than putting down anchor for a session. As that’s what’s happened in both Tests so far…

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 19:18

      Turtle replied:
      People like you just don't understand that Stokes and McCullum are trying to change Test Cricket for the better to save it from oblivion and if they lose the odd game or series along the way it's really neither here nor there.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:17

    What on earth was Nathan Lyon doing walking out to bat when he could hardly walk. And why were his team mates laughing looking on when he could have made his calf injury worse

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 19:27

      Turtle replied:
      Trying to help his team win?

  • Comment posted by Corridorofuncertainty, today at 19:39

    I hate to say it but this increasingly looks like a series too far for Jimmy.

    • Reply posted by Harry, today at 19:51

      Harry replied:
      He certainly earned the right to play, but has sadly had very little say in proceedings

  • Comment posted by PJB, today at 19:15

    When are McCullum and Stokes going to learn that you don't HAVE TO score at 5 an over and make rash declarations (first test) to beat the Aussies.

    By all means be positive but selectively.

    The upshot of their excessively gung ho approach is that the series is almost lost when it's barely started.

    Bazball great only when appropriate.

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 19:19

      Turtle replied:
      You are just gagging for England to fail.

      You just don't understand that Stokes and McCullum are trying to change Test Cricket for the better to save it from oblivion and if they lose the odd game or series along the way it's really neither here nor there.

  • Comment posted by Matt Hancox Crocodile Tiers, today at 19:27

    I like Glenn McGrath, but he’s obviously been sitting in the sun too long if he thinks that was a legitimate catch.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:56

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Well Starc had two hands on the ball. It is just that it touched the ground when he was holding it

  • Comment posted by spinkbottle, today at 19:25

    SHUT UP GLENN! Umpire's decision!

    • Reply posted by Perry Taine, today at 19:55

      Perry Taine replied:
      Ha! Telling McGrath to shut up is like telling a hurricane to calm down!

  • Comment posted by Woke BBC mods, today at 19:33

    Dear BBC
    Please remove Glenn from the TMS commentary team, as it is clear he does not understand the rules of cricket.

    • Reply posted by Cheshire Cat, today at 20:00

      Cheshire Cat replied:
      McGrath’s notorious anti English stance is the main reason the BBC chose him for the team.

  • Comment posted by john, today at 19:36

    BBC please stop referring to this series as “The Men’s Ashes” (as it still is on your live report page). It is and always has been The Ashes.

    • Reply posted by Sam, today at 20:17

      Sam replied:
      Meaning comes from language.

      Language choices shape viewpoints.

      Calling things different between male and female sporting equivalents (man of the match, batsman etc.) creates a hierarchy (especially in the minds of small-minded people). Change the language and you change the mindset.

      Small amendment for you. Massive difference for people who are not treated as equals in our society.

  • Comment posted by Otm Shank, today at 19:29

    I get McGrath being perturbed by the decision over the catch but he needs to get a hold of himself. The way he is spitting his dummy out is ridiculous from someone who is meant to be objective.

    Anyway it matters little. I can only see one outcome here now and that's an Aussie win.

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 20:21

      Turtle replied:
      So many moaning about Bazball are actually county members and MCC members who contribute almost nothing to the game's finances so it doesn't matter if they don't like the way England approach the modern game.

      The money comes from people drinking 10 pints in the Hollies stand or the global TV audiences; mainly in the sub-continent.

      If they are entertained then the game is in a good place.

  • Comment posted by karn9evil, today at 19:40

    Priceless listening to Tufnell dangle McGrath on his wind up fishing rod.

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 20:24

      Turtle replied:
      Bazball is truly awesome.

      The genie is well and truly out of the bottle with no going back.

      Can you imagine a child growing up watching the modern game going back and modeling their game on the likes of Boycott, Atherton or other boring old codgers.

  • Comment posted by me who knows you know, today at 19:17

    Not the most enjoyable Cricket

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 19:27

      Turtle replied:
      England lost the last ashes playing boring cricket.

      I'd rather they lose these playing Bazball than just more and more of the same - but then I'm a true sports fan.

  • Comment posted by Harry, today at 19:29

    Getting hammered by 10-man Australia. It’s an unpalatable truth, but they’re just a better cricket team

    • Reply posted by NGOK, today at 19:37

      NGOK replied:
      England a decent side but over the last 4 days the Aussies have the edge.

  • Comment posted by Mikey, today at 19:40

    Had to turn TMS off because of Glen McGrath constant moaning on and on about Starc’s catch rightly given not out as it was grounded. And the Aussies call us poms whingers! Speak for yourself you whinging bar steward and trot on! 💩💩

    • Reply posted by ShaquilleOatmeal, today at 19:44

      ShaquilleOatmeal replied:
      Have to agree whilst the decision is technically not out I can see that the same situation might have been given out in other games. That said for McGrath to infer that the decision would have been different had it been caught by England is calling the umpire’s integrity into question and he should be censured by TMS

