Close menu

The Ashes 2023: England battling to avoid defeat by Australia at Lord's

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer at Lord's

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments250

Second LV= Insurance Ashes Test, Lord's (day four of five)
Australia 416 (Smith 110, Head 77) & 279 (Khawaja 77; Broad 4-65)
England 325 (Duckett 98, Brook 50; Starc 3-88) & 114-4 (Duckett 50*)
England need another 257 runs, Australia six wickets
Scorecard

England are desperately battling to avoid a 2-0 Ashes deficit after Australia's awesome pace bowlers decimated the home top order late on the fourth day of the second Test at Lord's.

Set a record 371 to win, England were reduced to 45-4 by the brilliance of Australia captain Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc.

Starc removed Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope before Cummins struck twice in an over to dismiss Joe Root and Harry Brook.

Ben Duckett scrapped to 50 and controversially survived late in the day when it was adjudged that Starc had grounded a boundary catch.

With Ben Stokes on 29 not out, England are 114-4, 257 runs adrift of victory.

England's target would have been even larger had in not been for a tireless fightback with the ball.

The hosts essentially bowled 51 consecutive overs of bouncers against which Australia lost their last eight wickets for 92 runs.

Stuart Broad claimed 4-65 and all of Stokes, Josh Tongue and Ollie Robinson bowled marathon spells to dismiss the Australians for 279.

The tourists' inability to bat England entirely out of the game resulted in Nathan Lyon hobbling to the crease at number 11 despite a calf injury that could rule him out of the rest of the series.

Barely able to walk - he was required to frantically hop one single - Lyon added 15 for the 10th wicket with Starc, enough runs to push England's target past the 359 they famously overhauled at Headingley four years ago.

Stokes, the architect of that chase, now needs to do the same again to effectively keep the series alive. England have never come from 2-0 down against Australia and gone on to lift the Ashes.

England clinging on after bizarre day

Given recent Ashes results, the sight of rampant Australian pace bowlers tearing through England's batting brought a sense of normality on a truly bizarre day of Test cricket.

It was always likely that England would be chasing a target by the close, but the way the match reached that point was surreal, monotonous and theatrical in equal measure.

Once England started bowling bouncers, they did not stop. The manner in which Australia struggled against the short ball on the two-paced pitch at least adds some context to England's wastefulness in their first innings.

Lyon limping through a 25-minute stay at the crease was dramatic, but nothing compared to the way in which Australia's attack badly wounded England's hope of creating another moment of Ashes history before the late defiance and Duckett reprieve.

Never before have England chased this many runs to win an Ashes Test and have done so only once against all-comers. It would also be a record pursuit in a Test at Lord's.

Under Stokes England have developed a penchant for run-chases and the skipper himself has single-handedly pulled off some of the greatest rescue acts the game has ever seen.

Winning this would top them all.

Starc and Cummins tear into England

Whereas England's fast-medium bowlers had to hammer the middle of the pitch with six fielders on the boundary, Australia's flying speedsters put on an magnificent show of old-fashioned new-ball bowling.

There was an element of fortune in Crawley's dismissal, a flick down the leg side to diving wicketkeeper Alex Carey, but the ball Starc produced to get Pope was lethal.

Batting at number three despite the shoulder injury that prevented him from fielding, Pope was undone by an 89mph in-swinger that took middle stump out of the ground.

Cummins hit Root and then, next ball, produced a vicious lifter that was fended to first slip. Brook could have been caught and bowled from his second ball and lost his off bail to the next delivery, a beauty that Cummins got to move past a tentative defensive prod.

Duckett was dropped by Cameron Green at gully on nought and successfully reviewed a leg-before decision on five, both off Starc, but came through admirably to register his second half-century of the match.

There was still time for one final, huge moment. Duckett flapped at a Green bouncer and Starc slid to take the ball at fine leg.

Duckett was almost in the pavilion, only for the TV umpire to decide Starc had dragged the ball along the ground, much to the anger of the Australians.

Tireless bowlers tie down Australia

Under blue sky, Australia seemed to have ideal batting conditions from which to build on their overnight 130-2.

They were making serene progress until England switched their tactics half an hour into the day, beginning to bowl their shortest average length than any point since such data began to be collected in 2006.

Seven of the eight Australia wickets to fall were to the short ball, making a total of 12 of the first 20 in the match.

Usman Khawaja top-edged Broad to long leg for 77, Steve Smith did the same to Tongue for 34. After that, there were some turgid periods when Australia refused to engage in England's plan and, when they did, wickets fell.

Tongue and Robinson bowled nine-over spells, Stokes 12. James Anderson struggled and did not bowl at all after lunch, England kept the same ball for all 101.5 overs.

When the eighth wicket fell, Lyon positioned himself at the top of the pavilion stairs, waiting to bat. After Josh Hazlewood was out, Lyon, in his 100th consecutive Test, emerged to a standing ovation.

He bravely supported Starc. With the field back and almost no chance of a single, all the last pair could do was swing for the boundary. Lyon even hooked Broad for four before he miscued to Stokes at mid-wicket.

Comments

Join the conversation

253 comments

  • Comment posted by andy, today at 19:19

    I love you to bits Glenn, but that is out, sorry, not out.

    Glenn McGrath on tms. Wow. The vitriol. Made a complete fool of himself

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 19:22

      Turtle replied:
      Definitely not out.

  • Comment posted by Jon, today at 19:21

    Oh dear Glenn McGrath….
    There’s no better sound than a whining Aussie 😂

    • Reply posted by God, today at 19:22

      God replied:
      Haha. Get in mate.

  • Comment posted by Olly P, today at 19:24

    Embarrassing from McGrath. He’s made his myopic mind up without reviewing the facts. To then question the third umpire is appalling from an ex professional.

    • Reply posted by gsalisbury, today at 19:30

      gsalisbury replied:
      He is also a pundit who should be showing a degree of impartiality. I notice I didn’t chime in when smith took a catch and half the ball was on the ground.

  • Comment posted by Harvey, today at 19:16

    Imagine being as dumb as Starc, thinking you've caught the ball after sliding the ball along the grass for a whole metre....the mind boggles its not a catch in a million years...haha

    • Reply posted by Fiend, today at 19:19

      Fiend replied:
      Nearly as dumb as the England batsmen throwing their wickets away in first innings?

  • Comment posted by Steve P, today at 19:21

    Australia have just been better than us plain and simple. Credit where its due

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:24

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      No they been better at crucial moments in the match. Overall it has been pretty even

  • Comment posted by Dostoyevsky, today at 19:17

    I wonder what the verdict will be on ‘Bazball’ at the end of the Ashes, if England have lost 5-0 and in each Test, they had a chance to put Australia to the sword, but instead capitulated after choosing over-adventurous aggressive play rather than putting down anchor for a session. As that’s what’s happened in both Tests so far…

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 19:18

      Turtle replied:
      People like you just don't understand that Stokes and McCullum are trying to change Test Cricket for the better to save it from oblivion and if they lose the odd game or series along the way it's really neither here nor there.

  • Comment posted by me who knows you know, today at 19:17

    Not the most enjoyable Cricket

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 19:27

      Turtle replied:
      England lost the last ashes playing boring cricket.

      I'd rather they lose these playing Bazball than just more and more of the same - but then I'm a true sports fan.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:17

    What on earth was Nathan Lyon doing walking out to bat when he could hardly walk. And why were his team mates laughing looking on when he could have made his calf injury worse

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 19:27

      Turtle replied:
      Trying to help his team win?

  • Comment posted by PJB, today at 19:15

    When are McCullum and Stokes going to learn that you don't HAVE TO score at 5 an over and make rash declarations (first test) to beat the Aussies.

    By all means be positive but selectively.

    The upshot of their excessively gung ho approach is that the series is almost lost when it's barely started.

    Bazball great only when appropriate.

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 19:19

      Turtle replied:
      You are just gagging for England to fail.

      You just don't understand that Stokes and McCullum are trying to change Test Cricket for the better to save it from oblivion and if they lose the odd game or series along the way it's really neither here nor there.

  • Comment posted by Bobby Smith, today at 19:20

    What a bizarre game. If England are going to continue their short ball barrage they need to radically rethink their attack. This all seems very much like a 'thinking on the hoof' plan. I thought they had some strategy for this series? Now that the Ashes have almost certainly gone there is simply no point in selecting Broad and Anderson anymore.

    • Reply posted by Watery Fowls, today at 19:23

      Watery Fowls replied:
      SB stays,JA out.

  • Comment posted by Harry, today at 19:29

    Getting hammered by 10-man Australia. It’s an unpalatable truth, but they’re just a better cricket team

    • Reply posted by NGOK, today at 19:37

      NGOK replied:
      England a decent side but over the last 4 days the Aussies have the edge.

  • Comment posted by gooner7, today at 19:30

    Verdict: Australia are very good,England are not.

    • Reply posted by sheffs92, today at 19:35

      sheffs92 replied:
      Verdict: Australia are okay,England are okay. Both are very good when they want to be.

      But nothing in this match would make me describe Australia had very good.

  • Comment posted by Otm Shank, today at 19:29

    I get McGrath being perturbed by the decision over the catch but he needs to get a hold of himself. The way he is spitting his dummy out is ridiculous from someone who is meant to be objective.

    Anyway it matters little. I can only see one outcome here now and that's an Aussie win.

  • Comment posted by Steven , today at 19:23

    6 wickets in one day, well, they will be fired up now. At 2-0 down we should just blood some youngsters. Anderson took two wickets in two innings, first to go. 38 extras first innings, 36 second innings, awful bowling.

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 19:38

      Turtle replied:
      Ahmed has to play in the next three.

  • Comment posted by Rajveer, today at 19:18

    England can still win, remember they were about 3 down for 100 or so last year and we chased 370+ against India without further loss. Stokes, Duckett and Bairstow all 3 of them need to play to their full potential without compromise, and hopefully some help from the tail if required. But Australia well on top now...I'm a passionate English fan but Australia have played this smartly and really well

    • Reply posted by NGOK, today at 19:34

      NGOK replied:
      Long shot, but what's the point of can't dream!

  • Comment posted by spinkbottle, today at 19:25

    SHUT UP GLENN! Umpire's decision!

  • Comment posted by Titus Aduxus, today at 19:23

    Coach - Get rid, okay for one day, lacking at test level.
    Captain - totally shot with that knee problem, get rid, replace with Broad.
    Openers - get rid of Crawley, being a protege of Key should not give never ending selection, it’s looking cringeworthy now.
    Batsmen - Pope out, Malan in for Headingley
    Bowlers - Anderson unfit, Robinson overweight, only Broad and Tongue to survive from this

    • Reply posted by slayer, today at 19:25

      slayer replied:
      You are just a troll. Move over. Admin: delete this loser.

  • Comment posted by Matt Hancox Crocodile Tiers, today at 19:27

    I like Glenn McGrath, but he’s obviously been sitting in the sun too long if he thinks that was a legitimate catch.

  • Comment posted by Reading1966, today at 19:33

    Glenn McGrath, you can disagree with the decision of the catch no problem with that, but to say that it would have been given out if it was an English player instead of Starc if just wrong. Simple question how do you know that and more importantly you are accusing the umpires of bias and cheating.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:20

    Bazball has lost. Traditional cricket has won

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

More Ashes content

Also in Sport