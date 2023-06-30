Close menu

The Ashes 2023: England hopes fading after Australia dominate at Lord's

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer at Lord's

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Second LV= Insurance Ashes Test, Lord's (day three of five)
Australia 416 (Smith 110, Head 77) & 130-2 (Khawaja 58*)
England 325 (Duckett 98, Brook 50; Starc 3-88)
Australia lead by 221 runs
England's hopes in the second Test and the Ashes hang by a thread following an awful third day against Australia at Lord's.

After captain Ben Stokes was out to the second ball of the morning, England repeated their reckless batting of the second evening to lose their last six wickets for 46 runs.

Harry Brook was the latest to fall to the short ball, out for 50, and Jonny Bairstow was guilty of a poor stroke.

With the tail unable to provide any resistance to Australia's rampant pace bowlers, England were all out for 325, giving the tourists a first-innings lead of 91.

Despite England's bowlers doing everything they could to exploit gloomy, moist conditions, Usman Khawaja built Australia's advantage with a composed unbeaten 58.

Khawaja, dropped by James Anderson on 19, added 63 with David Warner and another 60 with Marnus Labuschagne.

When rain and bad light arrived just after 17:00 BST, Australia had moved to 130-2, leading by 221.

England are not completely out of the contest but will have to be close to perfect from now on. Only one team in Ashes history has ever come from 2-0 down to lift the urn.

England down, but not yet out

England had the better of the second day, so there was a debate over how much they could be excused for gifting three wickets to Australia's short-ball plan on Thursday evening.

On the third morning there could be no excuse. England doubled down on their intent to get after the Australia bowling and fell in a calamitous heap.

Only Stokes can feel like he was dismissed by a good ball. Brook played a ridiculous shot, Bairstow a limp one, and it was too much to expect the tail to repair the damage.

Faced with the prospect of having to dismiss Australia cheaply to get back in the match, England's attack bowled well in helpful conditions, albeit without luck.

They were blunted by Khawaja, who with Warner and Labuschagne showed the patience to build Australia's lead.

England could yet bowl Australia out and have a target that is within reach, especially with off-spinner Nathan Lyon not due to bowl again in the match.

But England have their own fitness concern. Ollie Pope, who hurt his shoulder on day one, was instructed to field by the officials and suffered a recurrence of the injury when diving to make a stop.

England have made other unlikely Ashes comebacks in the past, Headingley 2019 among them. They will need something similar to keep this series alive.

England repeat reckless mistakes

Despite the mini-collapse on Thursday, England started Friday in a decent position - 278-4, 138 behind - and with optimism they could get up towards and beyond Australia's first-innings 416.

That optimism evaporated from Stokes' first ball of the day. Mitchell Starc, who bowled with fearsome pace, got movement back up the Lord's slope, Stokes offered a leading edge and Cameron Green took a trademark smart catch at fourth slip.

Brook was presented with six fielders on the boundary before he faced a ball. He moved from 45 overnight to his eighth Test score of 50 or more, but was discomforted by the short ball. Making room to attempt an ambitious swat at Starc, he could only find extra cover to become the fourth England batter bounced out.

Bairstow, England's last hope of parity, played an airy drive at Josh Hazlewood, was caught at mid-on and the tail was exposed.

Broad copped a nasty blow on the jaw from Green. In the next over, with Travis Head bowling off-spin to fill in for the injured Lyon, the swiping Ollie Robinson was caught behind and Broad was lbw on the sweep.

When Josh Tongue was bounced out by Cummins, England had lost their last eight wickets for 117 runs.

Khawaja leads Australia again

Khawaja led from the front for Australia with a hundred and 65 in their two-wicket win in the first Test and again showed calmness, determination and technique to keep England at bay.

With the clouds dark, floodlights bright and England's bowlers rarely loose, batting was difficult, only for Khawaja to guide Australia's advance.

The left-hander did, however, receive a huge let-off from Anderson. From Tongue's second ball, Khawaja pulled straight to mid-wicket, but the ball slipped through Anderson's hands.

Warner was typically energetic in his 25 before he fell to Tongue for the second time in the match, lbw to one that came down the slope.

Labuschagne looked to be positive in his 30. He overturned being given leg before off Tongue on three and could have been lbw to Broad on 16, only for England to opt against a review.

After Labuschagne cut a wide one from Anderson to point, Khawaja was joined by Steve Smith, fresh off a hundred in the first innings and the most likely candidate to bat England out of the game on Saturday.

'It's silly, stupid and won't have constant success' - what they said

Ex-England captain Michael Vaughan: "I thought Brook played the short ball well, but the problem is he is always trying to hit the boundary. When he was still and hit the pull shot, he hit one or two quite nicely.

"I don't think he's got a real problem with the short ball, he's got a problem with his mindset and the boundaries. If he can change his mindset and think, 'just take the singles'.

"When quick bowling is on, it's nice to be at the non-striker's end. When you've got that field Australia set, if you go at two or three and over and stay in, that is better. I am intrigued, not just with Harry, but with all of the batters trying to constantly take it on.

"It's silly, it's stupid, and it won't have constant success."

England spin bowling coach Jeetan Patel to BBC Test Match Special: "We had an amazing day yesterday, it's tossed and turned.

"Day one, we bowled well and didn't get our rewards. We were always going to take the positive option. This evening, you've seen a masterclass in bowling. Did we get the fortune? No."

What is your response to the criticism of your approach?: "People will have their opinions. We have our idea, part of that was taking the option today.

"I'm not going to get into this argument, no-one said it was reckless versus New Zealand, no-one said it was reckless when Joe Root played that reverse scoop. We tried to get them off that length and score."

Comments

Join the conversation

406 comments

  • Comment posted by Devil in the detail, today at 17:57

    To quote Geoff Boycott “there’s more brains in a pork pie”

  • Comment posted by Lugs63, today at 17:57

    was really looking forward this series, win or lose. I'm a big fan of this new approach. But I'm afraid watching the idiotic batting last night and this morning, as completely spoiled the Ashes already. Positive yes, idiotic, No, no-no

    • Reply posted by Tycho, today at 17:59

      Tycho replied:
      Exactly how I feel. I enjoyed the positive but sensible style but falling for these obvious short ball traps ad-nauseum is just plain stupid.

      I can't bear watching now.

  • Comment posted by midnightrun, today at 17:59

    Moment of the day was Sir Geoffrey Boycott wincing at Harry Brook's baseball shot dismissal. England have been in strong positions in both Tests and have thrown their advantage away twice.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:56

    I have seen some bad batting in my time watching cricket. But today and yesterday we have seen England play the most stupid, brainless, foolish, mindless, dumbest, ludicrous, laughable, naive, shortsighted, thick, dense, dopey, idiotic, moronic, nonsensical, pointless, crazy, daft batting shots i have sat down to witness. So do you still say Bazball is the future as we are about to lose the Ashes

    • Reply posted by Peter Decker, today at 18:01

      Peter Decker replied:
      Absolutely echo this, pathetic batting, let's all give our wickets away as badly as possible and as quickly as we can, and they did!!0

  • Comment posted by Cobblers, today at 17:59

    Never mind, they don't mind losing as long as people are watching. Problem with that genius plan is that if you lose, nobody will want to watch you no matter how much "fun" you try to make it.

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 18:14

      Turtle replied:
      England lost the last ashes playing boring cricket.

      I'd rather they lose these playing Bazball than just more and more of the same.

  • Comment posted by lloyd, today at 18:04

    Three elephants in the room: Stokes is a passenger and Anderson & Broad are in their twilight years. However inspirational Stokes is he can’t be carried for much longer.

    • Reply posted by paulmorris, today at 18:07

      paulmorris replied:
      Exactly

  • Comment posted by BRUCIEGILLS , today at 18:02

    Welcome to proper test cricket.
    How to work out how to remove your batsmen, Harry Brook played that shot and has opened the door for the rest of the series.
    I fear the chance of an Ashes win has gone

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 18:11

      Turtle replied:
      Proper Test Cricket = how to lose boring.

      Bazball = win or lose the audience are entertained.

  • Comment posted by Erwin, today at 17:56

    The inability to play the situation and adjust tactics accordingly is why this England team, whilst undoubtedly very good cricketers, are not a world class TEST side. They are being well and truly out thought.

    Very entertaining series though!

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 18:07

      Turtle replied:
      Vaughan, Boycott and the other Dinosaurs are just gagging for England to fail.

      They just don't understand that Stokes and McCullum are trying to change Test Cricket for the better to save it from oblivion and if they lose the odd game or series along the way it's really neither here nor there.

  • Comment posted by Andrew Millichap , today at 18:07

    Ben Duckett’s attitude summed it up for me. Basically “So what”

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 18:15

      Turtle replied:
      Good attitude to have.

      Who cares about what happened in the past. He should be worrying about batting well tomorrow.

  • Comment posted by Gazza, today at 17:56

    What value does Stokes add to the team?

    • Reply posted by sestria, today at 18:02

      sestria replied:
      The element of surprise......A bowler that doesn't bowl. That will show them!

  • Comment posted by Old Dog, today at 18:12

    Harry Brook should be put in the stocks after that awful dismissal this morning. Utterly inexcusable. Bazball is great when the circumstances permit but this morning wasn’t the time or place..

    • Reply posted by rpb, today at 18:15

      rpb replied:
      It was an awlful shot. Village Green stuff. But Root in both the tests needs to think aout his game. He is leading batsman and should be setting an example.

  • Comment posted by mb018538, today at 18:05

    England play bazball. Australia play to win. There’s the difference. Oh well, the ashes was fun for the 2 tests that it lasted…

  • Comment posted by Dean, today at 17:58

    Where was the bazball today? I feel like they have invented this way of doing things to hide their technical inadequacies

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 18:07

      Turtle replied:
      All the told you so brigade that are dying to see England fail are out in force today!

  • Comment posted by Gazza, today at 17:58

    RIP Bazball - much loved by few! Ashes on their way to Australia!

  • Comment posted by Johann Von Nerd, today at 18:03

    Australia batted today appropriately to the prevailing batting conditions, more caution, fewer fireworks.

    That more flexible approach is a key difference between the two sides.

    • Reply posted by BCFCred, today at 18:38

      BCFCred replied:
      Dull though hence the money is in limited over cricket nowadays.

  • Comment posted by Tim, today at 18:06

    Sadly a matter of believing their own and the media's hype over their actual talent.

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 18:23

      Turtle replied:
      Trying to play entertaining cricket in order to save the sport. Makes sense to me.

  • Comment posted by Thescribe, today at 18:15

    England are clueless, brainless, headless, useless and downright disgraceful. This is a wonderful advert of how NOT to play Test Cricket. After yesterdays half an hour of brainless batting, and I witnessed it, they deserve to get thumped and lose 5-0!! The cavalier way they go about their Cricket has cost them 2 Tests and for that they deserve to be humiliated.

    • Reply posted by Corridorofuncertainty, today at 18:22

      Corridorofuncertainty replied:
      Losing 4-1 or 5-0 will hopefully mean the end of “Bazball” and a clear out of obvious T20 only players. Brook eat al

  • Comment posted by greenster, today at 18:14

    Match, series and Ashes over...Clueless batsmen just giving their wickets away. Reckless cricket all round, all in the name of Bazball. I'd rather be less 'entertaining' and be in with a chance of winning the match / series, compared to getting blitzed due to ridiculous tactics and captaincy.

    • Reply posted by Thescribe, today at 18:20

      Thescribe replied:
      Absolutely spot on. Its been another disgraceful performance all round. At 188-1 yesterday we were in the ascendancy and had the potential to get a 100/150 run lead. Since then, and I was there to witness it, we have just proceeded to throw it away, like we did at Edgbaston. If its not working, lets carry on doing it. The team deserve to get thumped for such puerile, amateurish tactics.

  • Comment posted by sestria, today at 17:56

    England losing the first test when they should have won it has clearly taken a psychological toll on the team.

    Sadly it’s looking like the ashes are all but lost.

    Would be delighted to be proved wrong but I don’t see it happening now.

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 18:08

      Turtle replied:
      England lost the last ashes playing boring cricket.

      I'd rather they lose these playing Bazball than just more and more of the same.

  • Comment posted by Tom Pain, today at 18:05

    Of the 2019 series, there is much talk about Stokes' innings at Headingley but two things are easily forgotten. 1. that England didn't win that series and 2. the summer-long nationwide debate on how to get Steve Smith out.

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 18:17

      Turtle replied:
      No one cares if you win a boring series - people won't pay to watch that and the game will only survive if people do.

