England captain Heather Knight says 'cricket still has way to go'

The Ashes: England v Australia - first T20 Venue: Edgbaston Date: Saturday, 1 July Time: 18:35 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website & app, text commentary and in-play video clips on the BBC Sport website & app, plus BBC Test Match Special on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio 5 Live.

England captain Heather Knight says cricket has made progress but has "a long way to go" after a damning independent report released this week.

It found "widespread" discrimination in English and Welsh cricket.

Knight said: "I started out playing men's club cricket and being asked: 'Do you do the ironing for the men when you're finished?'

"Now I lead my team-mates out in front of a near-full house with 85,000 tickets sold for the whole series."

She added: "Cricket has come far, but still has a long way to go."

The 317-page report, produced by the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC), found there to be racism, sexism, classism and elitism in the sport in England and Wales.

Knight was among those who submitted evidence to the ICEC.

When asked if she believed it was realistic to expect the report's 44 recommendations to be delivered by cricket's stakeholders, Knight was guarded with her response.

"Potentially. Working towards them is very important," she said at a press conference on the eve of England's T20 match against Australia at Edgbaston, part of their multi-format Ashes series.

"To all of us, it hasn't been a surprise what's been in there, about women's sport in particular. I think having done this report, cricket can lead the way in being more equitable, more diverse and more inclusive.

"In terms of the women's game, the priority is getting the structures in place to give equal opportunity - to have a young girl that gets the same opportunity as a young boy, that's in terms of facilities, coaching, support, whatever it might be.

"Getting that pathway right and professional structure in the right place is going to make the women's game sustainable."

Cross fit and a decision on Sciver-Brunt

Australia lead the multi-format Ashes 4-0 on points after they wrapped up an 89-run victory over England in the Test match segment of the series on Monday.

To regain the Ashes from Australia, England must win five of the remaining six games - three one-day internationals follow the three T20s, all worth two points each.

Nat Sciver-Brunt will be fit enough to play in the first T20 as a batter but a decision will be made on her ability to bowl in the match.

"Nat's had an assessment. She's fine to play. The question is whether she can play a full role as an all-rounder. We will have a look," Knight added.

"The most important thing is Nat is there as a batter, and we don't want to push it too far and sacrifice the amazing role she plays with the bat as one of the best players in the world. We hope she can play a role with the ball but it's TBC at the moment."

Knight also said seamer Cross was available for selection after dislocating her thumb during the Test match.

England squad: Heather Knight (captain, Western Storm), Lauren Bell (Southern Vipers), Maia Bouchier (Southern Vipers), Alice Capsey (South East Stars), Kate Cross (Thunder), Freya Davies (South East Stars), Charlie Dean (Southern Vipers), Sophia Dunkley (South East Stars), Sophie Ecclestone (Thunder), Danielle Gibson (Western Storm), Sarah Glenn (The Blaze), Amy Jones (Central Sparks), Nat Sciver-Brunt (vice-captain, The Blaze), Issy Wong (Central Sparks), Lauren Winfield-Hill (Northern Diamonds), Danielle Wyatt (Southern Brave)