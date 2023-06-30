Australia regained their stronghold over England on day three of the second Ashes Test at Lord's.

Starting the day on 278-4, England were bowled out before lunch, losing six wickets for 47 runs to end on 325, 91 runs behind Australia.

Despite bowler-friendly conditions, Australia batted well with Usman Khawaja scoring an unbeaten 58 as Australia ended the day 130-2, with a lead of 221 runs.

Stat of the day - Khawaja's resilience

England will be sick of the sight of Khawaja, who in the second innings made a score of 58*, his third of 50 or more in just four innings in this Ashes series, giving him a current average of 93.67 for the 2023 Ashes.

Unlike the fast-paced aggressive intent of Bazball, Khawaja's batting style is certainly more attrition-based and in this series, it has reaped its rewards.

Having so far faced 711 balls this series, it is the second most of any opener in the first two Tests of an Ashes series in England. He is, however, some way off the record, set by Australian Bill Brown in the 1938 series, who faced 999 balls in the first two Tests of that series.

Essential day three reading

Quote of the day - 'England clearly like losing'

"That's a shocking shot. Well, England clearly like losing."

Harry Brook started the day by reaching his first ever Ashes half-century, only to be dismissed cheaply via the bowling of Mitchell Starc, with Brook going for a poorly-timed baseball-like stroke.

Someone who has not been shy of criticising England in this Test match is 2005 Ashes winning-captain Michael Vaughan, who immediately after the wicket suggested England must "like losing".

Image of the day - Day three bounce

The average height of bounce on day three at Lord's

On days one and two of this Lord's Test match, there has been little bounce in the pitch, making life tough for the bowlers at the start of the match.

However, on day three, the pitch had changed quite significantly, with the average bounce from deliveries significantly rising, making batting much more challenging.

Should that bounce height remain similar in the final two days of the Test, it will make trying to bat rather testing, which England will not want to hear ahead of a fourth-innings run chase.

And finally...

The morning session on day three was one to forget for England, who lost their last six wickets for 46 runs, giving Australia a 91-run lead heading into their second innings.

Similar to their dismissals on day two, many of the wickets to fall were of a questionable manner, among them being middle order batter Brook, minutes after reaching his 50.

His baseball-like shot backfired with Starc getting his wicket, courtesy of a catch from Australia captain Pat Cummins, another wicket that left many of an England persuasion frustrated.

Among those in attendance at Lord's was former England captain Geoffrey Boycott, who was left with his head in hands after Brook was caught.