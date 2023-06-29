Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Australia spinner Nathan Lyon suffered a right calf injury during day two of the second Ashes Test at Lord's and will be assessed further after play.

Lyon pulled up when running to field a ball and had to be helped by the physio as he walked back to the dressing room.

Earlier in England's innings, the 35-year-old took his 496th Test wicket by dismissing opener Zak Crawley.

The off-spinner took eight wickets in Australia's victory in the first Test at Edgbaston last week.

Off-spinner Todd Murphy, who made his debut in February and has played four Tests, is the only other spinner in Australia's squad.

Murphy, 22, returned figures of 7-124 in his first Test against India and took another seven in the rest of the series.