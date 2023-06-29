Last updated on .From the section Cricket

No regrets about how I got out - Duckett

A brave new world or a crime against cricket's conventions?

On Thursday, with a stunned Lord's crowd watching on, England threatened to waste a good day two's work against Australia in a blaze of rash shots.

Having eased to 188-1, the hosts stayed true to their Bazballing instincts and attacked an obvious short-pitched bowling plan from Australia.

England attempted to score but three wickets fell in quick succession - Ollie Pope, Ben Duckett and then Joe Root all offering catches playing pull shots.

The pundits were strong in their criticism while Duckett stood firm in a spiky exchange afterwards as Lord's witnessed another remarkable day of Ashes cricket.

How the chaos unfolded

England scored quickly in the afternoon session but did so in relatively calm fashion - reaching 145-1 after 30 overs at tea.

Afterwards, Australia turned to burly all-rounder Cameron Green for a tactic of short bowling, a move which only ramped up when spinner Nathan Lyon hobbled off with a calf injury.

In a 21-over spell, Australia bowled short 59% of the time and England took it on - sticking to the aggressive tactics that have brought them recent success by attacking more than 60% of those deliveries.

But then:

Pope tried to hit Green for six and was caught at deep square leg.

Three balls later, Root was caught off the glove playing another pull, only to be reprieved by a no-ball.

Duckett, a first Ashes century two runs away, top-edged Josh Hazlewood to fine leg - having already gloved one over slip, skewed another over the keeper and almost hit a chance to deep square leg.

Root was caught by a jubilant Steve Smith after he offered another catch off the edge.

Harry Brook was dropped by Marnus Labuschagne after playing an explosive pull shot.

From 188-1, England were 222-4 and it took a more measured approach from Ben Stokes to take them to 278-4 at the close.

'Absolute stupidity' - pundits criticise England

Australia began the day 339-5, so for England to dismiss them for 416 and end 138 runs behind represented a successful day.

Still, former England captain Michael Vaughan said their attack against the short-ball ploy was "absolute stupidity".

"For the first 182 runs, I saw an England side that went out to bat and play with great entertainment because they played proper cricket strokes," he said on BBC Test Match Special.

"Pat Cummins only had that option left because there was nothing happening in the air, there was no seam movement.

"What came after that for the next hour or so was absolute stupidity.

"That is not entertaining, I'm sorry, that is stupid Test match cricket and Australia will be delighted with that method because when the ball is not swinging over the next few weeks, guess what they are going to do."

Australia batter Steve Smith seemed to back Vaughan's opinion, suggesting England's approach played into their hands.

"At times it certainly did," he told BBC Sport.

"You can only go to the short stuff for so long. The ball wasn't doing a great deal, was soft and the clouds went away. While they kept playing for them, we felt in the game."

'I'm surprised about the question' - Duckett hits back

Duckett disagreed. The opener admitted he was disappointed to get out but backed the method which has brought England 11 wins out of 14 Tests under Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum.

"That shot has got me plenty of runs in my career," he told the BBC's Test Match Special.

"That's how I was scoring runs before it got me out. I'm just gutted I didn't get over the line, if I'd have gone away from my natural game, I'd have been more frustrated."

Asked again if there was any doubt in the dressing room about the three similar dismissals, he said: "I'm not sure how to answer that. I'm surprised about the question.

"We've played positive cricket for the past 12 months and we're certainly not going to change.

"We're very happy with the position we're in, if we can eek close to them and even get a lead, I think we're on top in this game."

England are going to stick to their ways, no matter how much it polarises opinion. Speaking of which, have your say...

