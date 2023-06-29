Close menu

The Ashes 2023: Was England's attack at Lord's 'absolute stupidity' or the way to go?

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport at Lord's

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

No regrets about how I got out - Duckett

A brave new world or a crime against cricket's conventions?

On Thursday, with a stunned Lord's crowd watching on, England threatened to waste a good day two's work against Australia in a blaze of rash shots.

Having eased to 188-1, the hosts stayed true to their Bazballing instincts and attacked an obvious short-pitched bowling plan from Australia.

England attempted to score but three wickets fell in quick succession - Ollie Pope, Ben Duckett and then Joe Root all offering catches playing pull shots.

The pundits were strong in their criticism while Duckett stood firm in a spiky exchange afterwards as Lord's witnessed another remarkable day of Ashes cricket.

How the chaos unfolded

England scored quickly in the afternoon session but did so in relatively calm fashion - reaching 145-1 after 30 overs at tea.

Afterwards, Australia turned to burly all-rounder Cameron Green for a tactic of short bowling, a move which only ramped up when spinner Nathan Lyon hobbled off with a calf injury.

In a 21-over spell, Australia bowled short 59% of the time and England took it on - sticking to the aggressive tactics that have brought them recent success by attacking more than 60% of those deliveries.

But then:

  • Pope tried to hit Green for six and was caught at deep square leg.
  • Three balls later, Root was caught off the glove playing another pull, only to be reprieved by a no-ball.
  • Duckett, a first Ashes century two runs away, top-edged Josh Hazlewood to fine leg - having already gloved one over slip, skewed another over the keeper and almost hit a chance to deep square leg.
  • Root was caught by a jubilant Steve Smith after he offered another catch off the edge.
  • Harry Brook was dropped by Marnus Labuschagne after playing an explosive pull shot.

From 188-1, England were 222-4 and it took a more measured approach from Ben Stokes to take them to 278-4 at the close.

'Absolute stupidity' - pundits criticise England

Australia began the day 339-5, so for England to dismiss them for 416 and end 138 runs behind represented a successful day.

Still, former England captain Michael Vaughan said their attack against the short-ball ploy was "absolute stupidity".

"For the first 182 runs, I saw an England side that went out to bat and play with great entertainment because they played proper cricket strokes," he said on BBC Test Match Special.

"Pat Cummins only had that option left because there was nothing happening in the air, there was no seam movement.

"What came after that for the next hour or so was absolute stupidity.

"That is not entertaining, I'm sorry, that is stupid Test match cricket and Australia will be delighted with that method because when the ball is not swinging over the next few weeks, guess what they are going to do."

Australia batter Steve Smith seemed to back Vaughan's opinion, suggesting England's approach played into their hands.

"At times it certainly did," he told BBC Sport.

"You can only go to the short stuff for so long. The ball wasn't doing a great deal, was soft and the clouds went away. While they kept playing for them, we felt in the game."

'I'm surprised about the question' - Duckett hits back

The Ashes: How Australia's bowlers changed tactics to catch England out

Duckett disagreed. The opener admitted he was disappointed to get out but backed the method which has brought England 11 wins out of 14 Tests under Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum.

"That shot has got me plenty of runs in my career," he told the BBC's Test Match Special.

"That's how I was scoring runs before it got me out. I'm just gutted I didn't get over the line, if I'd have gone away from my natural game, I'd have been more frustrated."

Asked again if there was any doubt in the dressing room about the three similar dismissals, he said: "I'm not sure how to answer that. I'm surprised about the question.

"We've played positive cricket for the past 12 months and we're certainly not going to change.

"We're very happy with the position we're in, if we can eek close to them and even get a lead, I think we're on top in this game."

England are going to stick to their ways, no matter how much it polarises opinion. Speaking of which, have your say...

26 comments

  • Comment posted by baxter baby, today at 21:16

    Taking on the short ball worked for England last summer, bairstow at Trent bridge comes to mind. It also worked in the winter in new Zealand. There are times where they'll lose a couple of wickets yes, but when it works it can change the momentum of the game so much.

  • Comment posted by Avinmysay, today at 21:16

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by jimmy85, today at 21:15

    18 months ago after 60 overs England would have been 159-6 and out of the game. Today 272-4 and we are well in the game. Yes those dismissals looked poor but this is the best way for this England team to play. You can’t praise Root last week for his scoops and castigate him today for his pulls, swings and roundabouts and for me the last year or so has been thrilling.

  • Comment posted by Harleking, today at 21:14

    I see this as 2 fingers up to the establishment which has let so many down. Keep it going lads!

  • Comment posted by Paul S , today at 21:14

    The stats have backed bazball up. We beat Pakistan away 3-0. Could have beaten NZ 2-0. 11 out 13 or something like that? Let's embrace . Is Aus are too good then that are too good ? Ultimately though bazball is the way forward and other National Teams will follow suit . Bums on seats.

  • Comment posted by my username, today at 21:12

    Better to just recognise that the Aussies are used to hard pitches and bowling short balls. Taking them on in this respect plays into their hands.

  • Comment posted by Freedom is not Free, today at 21:11

    You cannot judge from backseat

    This style of going at your opponents is so much better than the dull Boycott days

    • Reply posted by gaffer190, today at 21:13

      gaffer190 replied:
      Enjoy all the eras and styles. Cricket’s rich variety.

  • Comment posted by flying lizard, today at 21:11

    Probably will declare overnight......

  • Comment posted by Dave F, today at 21:09

    I can understand some batsmen playing bazball. Crawley and Duckett have suspect techniques and they wouldn't bat a whole day against a quality attack. Let them swing away and chance it. It has worked so far. But Root is too good a batsman for that. His wicket is valuable and must be treated as such.

  • Comment posted by woody2goody, today at 21:08

    It would have been different if they hadn't gifted chances and got away with them. The fact that they carried on going for the same shots was a bit stupid.

    They'd been warned as it were and fell for the trap even though it was clearly signposted.

    Also the poll question is daft - you can believe in Bazball and still think they were stupid. Pick your moments England please.

  • Comment posted by Zozza, today at 21:08

    I think you have to wait till the end of the innings. If England post 500+ no harm done. I think the England approach to the short ball was OK if they were timing the ball, but they kept mistiming their hooks and cuts, so it means some judicious decisions needed to be made....I also don't think the Smith "catch" off Root was a catch - in fact I know it wasn't after watching multiple replays.

  • Comment posted by Haggerty F, today at 21:05

    Pope's shot was diabolical. Duckett- I think he misjudged it but its there to be hit, just into the ground. We could have played traditional attrition cricket, got to this score at lunch tomorrow and we'd think it was a decent reply to their total, set for a lead. It is what it is. Frustrating at times, fantastic others

  • Comment posted by S13SFC, today at 21:05

    I'd sooner have this than the turgid rubbish we had to suffer to only end up 5 down with naff all on the scoreboard!

  • Comment posted by Gus, today at 21:05

    I'm a big fan of Root, since his early days in Yorkshire but his manner of dismissal was simply unforgivable. This Bazball guff seems to have removed all logic and sense from the English batters. A more mature approach would perhaps be better.

  • Comment posted by bhardie, today at 21:04

    Two great days of cricket - keep playing like this.

  • Comment posted by bhardie, today at 21:03

    Does Matt Henry think you can only get out playing attacking shots? How many times in the old days have we sat through Australia building up pressure on us and then winkling us out?

  • Comment posted by Sureyeah, today at 21:02

    Its stupidity because they hope their gun-ho spirit will blast the opposition, and their line up when working can do that but so can a lot of Teams.
    Just think if you play like this some common sense decision need to be made, like having a couple of spinners, Root, Moeen and Rehan could hold an end so can Anderson, thats 70 overs of pressure and bat first, put a score up, let them chase, pressure

  • Comment posted by Mr Standfast, today at 21:01

    Test cricket is as much a mental game as it is physical. Clearer minds needed England.

  • Comment posted by Paul Nugent, today at 21:01

    What another fabulous game of cricket!

  • Comment posted by jenny, today at 21:00

    Stupidity, 100% Bazball and play it when it works. They should set some parameters of risk and reward, by being a little more calculating not stupid. We may have got away with it with Stokes calming things down, if he hadn't Brooks would have got himself out and we would have been in trouble.

    • Reply posted by lamthe, today at 21:15

      lamthe replied:
      The irony being that it was Stokes who calmed it down. That says to me that the strategy, and its communication/understanding within the team, still needs to be worked on.

