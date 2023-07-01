Last updated on .From the section Cricket

The presence of Ben Stokes will make Australia wary of another England Ashes comeback in the second Test at Lord's, says batting coach Marcus Trescothick.

England are 114-4, chasing 371, with captain Stokes 29 not out and Ben Duckett unbeaten on 50.

Stokes famously scored 135 not out in England's incredible win in the Ashes Test at Headingley four years ago, one of the greatest innings of all time.

"We know the history, don't we?" said Trescothick.

"We've talked many times about Headingley and other occasions when he's held it together.

"While Ben is there, with Ben Duckett, Jonny Bairstow and the tailenders, we're still pretty hopeful."

England overhauled 359 in Leeds in 2019, with Stokes adding 76 for the final wicket with Jack Leach.

On that occasion, he bowled more than 24 overs virtually in one spell to dismiss the Australian and set up the chase.

On Saturday's fourth day at Lord's, the all-rounder defied a persistent knee injury to bowl a 12-over spell as England took the last eight Australian wickets for 92 runs.

"You see that from Ben often," added Trescothick, an Ashes-winner in 2005. "He's the master of bowling long spells and grabbing the game, showing everyone what he is about.

"Whenever he is ready to go and up for the fight, he's in the contest. It's great to have someone like that in your team. Everybody around the world is wary of him when he's in that frame of mind."

England were reduced to to 45-4 on Saturday evening before Duckett and Stokes scrapped to an unbroken partnership of 69.

Overhauling 371 would represent their highest chase to win an Ashes Test and second-highest against all opponents. It would also be the largest total to win a Test at Lord's.

"It's finely balanced," Trescothick told Test Match Special. "We've got a big job to do. We didn't want to lose the wickets at the top order but we faced some beautiful balls, it's not out of the question yet.

"Whatever happens tomorrow, it's going to be an exciting final day."

After a two-wicket defeat in the first Test at Edgbaston, England are looking to avoid going 2-0 down - never before have they come from two behind to win an Ashes series.

Victory at Lord's would put Australia on course to win their first series in this country since 2001.

"Our confidence is extremely high," said Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon. "The guys have been performing extremely well."

Lyon could be out of the rest of the series because of a calf injury, but did hobble to the middle on Saturday afternoon to add 15 for the 10th wicket with Mitchell Starc.

"I'll do anything for this team," said the 35-year-old. "I knew the risks. You never know how big that 15-run partnership could be.

"I'm proud of myself for going out there and doing that. If it was tomorrow, I'd do it again, and again and again and again."