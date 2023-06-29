Close menu

The Ashes 2023: England let Australia back in at Lord's

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer at Lord's

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments20

Second LV= Insurance Ashes Test, Lord's (day two of five)
Australia 416 (Smith 110, Head 77; Tongue 3-98, Robinson 3-100)
England 278-4 (Duckett 98, Crawley 48, Brook 45*)
England are 138 runs behind
Scorecard

England came close to wasting a superb fightback with some brainless batting late on the second day of the second Ashes Test against Australia at Lord's.

The home side had done much to reverse the damage of a poor opening day, bowling Australia out for 416 and reaching 188-1 in response.

But Ollie Pope, Ben Duckett and Joe Root all gifted their wickets to Australia's telegraphed short-ball plan, Duckett falling for 98 and missing out on a maiden Ashes hundred.

The three wickets fell for 34 runs before Harry Brook, who had several near misses in his 45, and captain Ben Stokes, with a calm 17 from 57 balls, took England to 278-4, 138 behind.

The carelessness of England's batting was compounded by the fact key Australia spinner Nathan Lyon was off the field with a calf injury that will be assessed overnight.

Steve Smith earlier completed his 32nd Test hundred before being dismissed for 110 by Josh Tongue.

That was part of an Australia collapse of five wickets for 65 runs on Thursday morning, with Tongue and Ollie Robinson finishing with three wickets apiece.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

17 comments

  • Comment posted by Tony, today at 18:41

    Some poor batting but entertaining. And smith cheats again. Don't believe me take a look at photograph in the guardian. Root was not out.

  • Comment posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 18:41

    Gonna be the moaning brigade here soon I suspect. Moaning at the way we lost some wickets. But I'd rather just appreciate the game on offer. Another cracker in the making. Just hope we are on the right side this time 🤞🏻

  • Comment posted by Navers, today at 18:40

    A brilliant day's cricket. Lyon's injury may just be a real turning point this series.

    Adding to my point from yesterday, I think we all have to agree that the number of no-balls these days are dreadful.

    Secondly, STOP HOOKING THE BALL! England will end up contributing to their own downfall this series. It also shows why England NEED a 90mph bowler to provide more effective short balls.

  • Comment posted by England Till I Die, today at 18:40

    Why so negative? Good reply so far. Not out of this series just yet!

  • Comment posted by Jingler and Mingler, today at 18:40

    Pathetic negativity from the supposed British Broadcasting Corporation.

    "Sloppy England" They're 278/4 for Christ's sake. Easily their day today.

  • Comment posted by Greg, today at 18:40

    As soon as the short ball theory started and England were going to attack it I turned off. I knew a car crash was coming and I didn’t want to watch it. With Lyon out injured and the Aussies at the last resort tactic this was the moment to just see it off and cash in after. England in a great position but should be in a dominant position. Brainless, unprofessional hour of nonsense

  • Comment posted by Dr Foxtrot, today at 18:40

    Threw 3 wickets away, should be in much stronger position, played into Aussie's hands

  • Comment posted by gaffer190, today at 18:39

    England’s day.

  • Comment posted by Vikram, today at 18:39

    oh dear...from Graham Gooch to Mark Lathwell in 3 overs

  • Comment posted by C Wood, today at 18:39

    A better day for England today, now let
    s build on this and give the Aussies something to worry about.

  • Comment posted by PatrickBWFC , today at 18:39

    Some really silly wickets today, at least Stokes/Brook settled the game down.

  • Comment posted by Slow work day, today at 18:39

    England are the worst, the ashes is lost. Broad and Anderson are past it and i can't let stokes' declaration last test go. Oh wait.....that was yesterday.

    England are the best, the ashes are coming home. Stokes for president of the world.

    I'll come back tomorrow and post my scathing criticism of Englands entire team and ashes chances or my shinning praise based solely on what happens on day 3

  • Comment posted by Bobby Smith, today at 18:39

    The Nathan Lyon injury is a series defining moment.

    • Reply posted by Vikram, today at 18:40

      Vikram replied:
      it only is if Engerland win ??

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 18:39

    England beating themselves again, brainless. And just 78 overs bowled in the day is cheating the public.

  • Comment posted by ashtongatejim, today at 18:39

    This is the headline we're running with? England have had a great day of cricket and dragged themselves back into this test match, but we're going to focus on the one negative?

  • Comment posted by TC, today at 18:38

    If only England were bowling at England in the First Test we would have won it.

  • Comment posted by Spoondog, today at 18:37

    Good response from England today. Didn’t really understand people saying “there goes the Ashes” yesterday as both teams will have poor days over the course of the series. England went flat when the conditions didn’t bear the expected fruit, but came back well this morning & batted well. Good to see Stokes play in a measured fashion after losing a few wickets. Game on I’d say.

    • Reply posted by wolsey41, today at 18:40

      wolsey41 replied:
      Yes evenly poised, a bit harsh saying sloppy England as some people thought we would get rolled for 200.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

More Ashes content

Also in Sport