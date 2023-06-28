West Indies v Ireland: Second ODI abandoned after rain in St Lucia
Last updated on .From the section Cricket
The second one-day international between West Indies and Ireland was abandoned because of rain in St Lucia on Wednesday.
The game was reduced to 20 overs after a long delay and Ireland reached 36-5 from 8.5 overs before the rain returned to end the contest.
With no result each team picks up a point with the three-game series part of the ICC Women's Championship.
West Indies won Monday's opener by 58 runs and the final game is on Saturday.
Aaliyah Alleyne (2-4) and Shamilia Connell (2-4) took two wickets in Wednesday's abandoned game while Ireland's Orla Prendergast was unbeaten on 13.