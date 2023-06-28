Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Daniel Bell-Drummond became only the fourth Kent player to score a triple century in the County Championship

Kent batter Daniel Bell-Drummond has extended his contract with the club until the end of the 2025 season.

The new deal caps a stellar week for the 29-year-old, who made 300 not out - his highest first-class score - in the victory over Northamptonshire.

That innings followed a knock of 111 from 58 balls in the T20 Blast win against Middlesex last Friday.

A product of the club's academy, Bell-Drummond made his Kent debut in all three formats in 2011.

He has scored 25 hundreds for the county, having made more than 350 appearances in all competitions, and has scored 7,829 first-class runs at an average of 34.03.

Kent director of cricket Paul Downton hailed Bell-Drummond as "an integral part" of the side.

"He has worked so hard in recent years to improve his game and it's been great to see him being rewarded with big scores in both red-ball and white-ball cricket," Downton told the club website. external-link

"When he is playing well the side plays well.

"We're delighted that Daniel has committed his future to his boyhood club for at least another two seasons."