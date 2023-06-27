Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Sri Lanka reached 245 all out against Scotland

ICC World Cup Qualifier - Group B, Bulawayo Sri Lanka 245 all out (50 overs): Nissanka 75, Asalanka 63; Greaves 4-32 Scotland 163 all out (29 overs): Greaves 56 not out, McBride 29; Hasaranga 3-42 Sri Lanka won by 82 runs Scorecard

Scotland sustained their first defeat of the World Cup Qualifier as Sri Lanka won by 82 runs in Bulawayo.

With both sides already through to the Super Six stages, Chris Greaves took four wickets during Sri Lanka's innings of 245 all out, Pathum Nissanka top scoring on 75.

The Scots lost half their wickets early on and despite Greaves' 56 not out, they were all out for 163 in reply.

Scotland next face West Indies on Saturday (08:00 BST).

Sri Lanka meet the Netherlands 24 hours earlier.

Scotland captain Richie Berrington opted to field first having won the toss, and was rewarded early on, as his side made inroads. Chris Sole took the wickets of Dimuth Karunaratne for seven and Kusal Mendis for one, but Sri Lanka, led by Nissanka, rebuilt.

The Sri Lankan opener would have been targeting a hundred, but was dismissed short of that milestone, caught by Tomas Mackintosh off the bowling of Mark Watt.

Matthew Cross caught Charith Asalanka for 63 off Watt's bowling and Greaves took three quick wickets as Dhananjaya de Silva was bowled for 23, and Dasun Shanaka and Wanindu Hasaranga were caught by Sole.

Kasun Rajitha went lbw as Watt took his third wicket, and another Sole catch gave Greaves a fourth scalp as Lahiru went for five - Sri Lanka losing their final six wickets for 42 runs.

In the Scottish innings, Brandon McMullen, who scored an imperious 136 against Oman on Sunday, was bowled for just five by Maheesh Theekshana after Cross fell cheaply to Lahiru Kumara.

From there, Scotland collapsed, slipping to 100-8 with Chris McBride (29) the only member of the top-order to show any resistance.

Theekshana took 3-41, and Wanindu Hasaranga 2-42, as Sri Lanka's spinners caused havoc on a slow, turning pitch.

Greaves counter-attacked with a 41-ball 56 not out, and the ninth-wicket partnership of 55 between Greaves and Sole took Scotland past 150, but Sole and Alasdair Evans were run out in quick succession to leave Scotland well beaten.

Scotland 'need to come back strong'

Afterwards Berrington told Sky Sports: "We got a couple of wickets early on and maybe didn't capitalise on that.

"It was a fantastic effort in the last 15 [overs] to bowl them out for under 250. We knew we had to be smart with our fields. We were up with the rate the whole way through.

"It's obviously disappointing to fall short, but we've just seen the value of having wickets in hand.

"We just need to look to come back strong for the next game."