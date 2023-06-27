Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Josh Little and Lorcan Tucker celebrate the fall of a UAE wicket

ICC World Cup Qualifier - Group B, Bulawayo Ireland 349-4 (50 overs): Stirling 162, Balbirnie 66, Tector 57; Sharma 3-46 United Arab Emirates 211 all out (39 overs): Muhammad 45, Sharma 44; Campher 2-14, Little 2-30, Dockrell 2-32, McBrine 2-34 Ireland won by 138 runs Scorecard

Paul Stirling's outstanding 162 helped Ireland beat the United Arab Emirates by 138 runs in their final World Cup Qualifier Group B game in Bulawayo.

Stirling smashed 15 fours and eight sixes on his way to his mammoth total, with Andrew Balbirnie (66) and Harry Tector (57) helping Ireland to 349-4.

Stirling's second-wicket partnership with Balbirnie yielded 184 runs.

Waseem Muhammad's 45 gave UAE hope but wickets fell regularly thereafter as they were all out for 211.

Ireland's interest in the qualifying tournament had already ended after they lost to Oman, Scotland and Sri Lanka in their opening three fixtures.

After McBrine's dismissal for 24 in the ninth over left Ireland 41-1, opener Stirling and Balbirnie's impressive second-wicket stand was accumulated in just two balls short of 30 overs.

Tector's contribution was another significant one and Lorcan Tucker (19) and George Dockrell (15) were undefeated come the conclusion of their side's 50 overs.

Sanchit Sharma was the pick of the UAE bowlers with figures of 3-46.

Skipper Muhammad led by example with his quickfire knock of 45 off just 32 balls but there was a lack of support from the remainder of the batting line-up, bar 44 from Sharma and 39 from Basil Hameed.

Josh Little, Andy McBrine, Dockrell and Curtis Campher took two wickets apiece.