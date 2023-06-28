Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Protesters wearing Just Stop Oil T-shirts briefly disrupted the first morning of the second Ashes Test, with one carried off the Lord's ground by England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow.

Two people entered the field attempting to spread orange powder.

As the players guarded the pitch, one was picked up by Bairstow and another stopped by England captain Ben Stokes.

The powder did land on the square, but was cleared by groundstaff and the game resumed after a short delay.

The match was only one over old when the protesters entered the field from the Lord's Grandstand.

Initially confronted by the players, they were also tackled by security staff from the venue and the England and Wales Cricket Board.

Bairstow was cheered by the crowd as he carried one from the middle to the boundary edge. The other protester, who got closer to the pitch, was blocked by Stokes and Australia batter David Warner.

Just Stop Oil protesters have disrupted other sporting events this year, including the rugby union Premiership final and the World Snooker Championship.

Security has been heightened around major cricket matches. With the pitch and conditions more important to the outcome in cricket than most sports, the potential for damage and disruption is greater if protesters are able to reach the middle.

England's team bus was briefly held up by protesters before the Test against Ireland at Lord's earlier this month.

At the World Test Championship final at The Oval, the International Cricket Council took the unusual step of preparing a reserve pitch in case the original one was damaged.

