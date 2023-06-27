Close menu

County Championship: Liam Dawson bowls Hampshire to crushing win over Middlesex

Last updated on .From the section Counties

Liam Dawson celebrates the wicket of Middlesex's Sam Robson
Liam Dawson finished with 12 wickets and 141 runs in the match
LV= County Championship Division One, Ageas Bowl (day three)
Hampshire 419: Dawson 141, Gubbins 120; De Caires 7-144
Middlesex 150: Robson 38; Dawson 6-40 & 208: Higgins 54; Dawson 6-90
Hampshire (21 pts) beat Middlesex (1 pt) by an innings and 61 runs
Liam Dawson became only the fourth Hampshire player to score a century and take 10 wickets in a match as he sealed a thumping County Championship win over Middlesex with career-best match figures.

Dawson, who had scored 141 in Hampshire's only innings, took 6-90 in the visitors' second innings of 208 to add to his 6-40 in the first, for match figures of 12-130.

That career-best haul saw him join an exclusive Hampshire club of just 19th-century players Arthur Ridley and Francis Lacey, and Charlie Llewellyn in 1901.

Worcestershire's Jack Shantry was the last to achieve the feat in the Championship nine years ago.

Hampshire's victory, by an innings and 61 runs inside three days, keeps them in the title race behind leaders Surrey and Essex, and further boosts Dawson's Ashes credentials.

It was Hampshire's fourth victory of the season, as they took 21 points, while Middlesex looked destined to drop into the relegation zone with their solitary point.

Resuming at 142-8 in reply to Hampshire's 419, they lost their final two wickets - both falling to Kyle Abbott - within five morning overs.

Tom Helm shouldered his arms to a delivery which swung then seamed into his off stump before Josh de Caires was the victim of more inwards movement that thudded into his pads.

Dawson ended the first innings with six for 40, his best at the Ageas Bowl, bettering the six for 61 he had taken against Northamptonshire in the previous Championship match at home.

Asked to follow on 269 behind, Middlesex survived almost 13 overs second time around before collapsing.

Having been introduced in the 12th over in the first innings, James Vince threw spinner Dawson the ball in the 11th this time around.

He struck in the 13th to start a 21-ball avalanche of wickets, as Middlesex slumped from 40-0 to 51-4.

Dawson induced a leading edge from Sam Robson to second slip and also had Mark Stoneman popping a reverse sweep off his glove to first slip.

In between, Keith Barker had Pieter Malan failing to go through with a shot and toeing to mid-off and Max Holden brashly advancing and edging to first slip.

Ryan Higgins was proactive in dragging his side out of their malaise with regular advances at the spin bowlers and reverse sweeps in his eight boundaries.

He reached a 59-ball fifty in a 78-run stand with John Simpson but fell for 54 when he reversed Dawson to first slip.

Dawson brought up his 10th wicket in the match, for the second time in his career, when Luke Hollman was well caught at wide mid-off by Mohammad Abbas.

It was only the second 10-wicket haul of Dawson's career, after his 10 for 139 against Essex last season. His 20 wickets this season have come at 17.75, half his career average.

John Simpson and Josh De Caires had frustrated Hampshire for just over an hour either side of tea but the unlikely leg-spin of Nick Gubbins produced a delivery Shane Warne would have been proud of to castle De Caires - Gubbins' maiden Championship wicket.

After Simpson fell for 49 when he edged James Fuller behind, Dawson rounded things off when he struck Toby Roland-Jones on the pads and Helm was stumped.

The six-for was the third in a row for Dawson at the Ageas Bowl, having never previously taken more than five wickets in an innings on his home ground.

Report supplied by the ECB Reporters' Network.

Comments

Join the conversation

24 comments

  • Comment posted by Norwegian Saint, at 23:00 27 Jun

    Hasbeen Moeen has been awful with both bat and ball for years… just “why”? The guys hardly bowled while Liam Dawson has been hitting many runs and wickets… 🤷‍♂️

  • Comment posted by Etienne, at 22:58 27 Jun

    Gus was a great bowler, but he has not hacked it off the field. Time for a change, and way past time for some reliable batsmen - at least two!

  • Comment posted by Tony, at 22:04 27 Jun

    Middlesex batsmen showing once again how bad they are. Why do they still persist with these guys.

  • Comment posted by Nigel, at 21:56 27 Jun

    BBC need to sort out their headlines. Liam Dawson took 12 wickets in the match-outstanding performance

  • Comment posted by Cromwell, at 20:36 27 Jun

    If England continue to ignore Dawson it indicates an unwillingness to accept they got something wrong - and that's a sign of weak leadership. Doesn't bode well for the rest of the Ashes series.

    • Reply posted by ClarkeGriffinandThe100 , at 21:46 27 Jun

      ClarkeGriffinandThe100 replied:
      Mo is gonna get smashed. Then we will all be back here saying "we told you so, again". Looking like a 4-0 Ashes defeat . . . The record books do not care about Bazball . . it will just look as bad as those days when Waugh and co. were whacking it everywhere and Oz slaughtered England.

  • Comment posted by kitincal, at 20:15 27 Jun

    No, no, no England! please do not pick Dawson - we are quite happy for him to stay in the county side. Why would any supporter want to lose their best players and lessen the chance of Championship success? Thankfully, Vince is overlooked because he too has been playing really well.

    • Reply posted by peter rabbit, at 20:20 27 Jun

      peter rabbit replied:
      Vince is nearly worth his place as a fielder even

  • Comment posted by Ian, at 19:58 27 Jun

    What do malan and Holden need to do to get dropped. Pathetic middle order batting all season .

  • Comment posted by Vowles, at 19:56 27 Jun

    Well, England should have picked him - but Hampshire should be delighted to keep him !! Superb performance

  • Comment posted by davidshore, at 19:47 27 Jun

    Dawson should have been a shoe in for the test squad as soon as Leach’s injury became apparent. Batting at 8 is also a massive bonus, however it comes as no surprise despite Hampshires fine form in white and red ball cricket, that he will be once again overlooked.

  • Comment posted by Stuboy, at 19:41 27 Jun

    Middlesex only have over 250 once this season, that is damming. With that and their horrendous T20 record, I have no idea how they managed to get into Div 1 of the Championship.

  • Comment posted by DaddyPig, at 19:36 27 Jun

    Not quite sure what Dawson has to do to get into the ashes squad, but at least it keeps him available for us.

    • Reply posted by kitincal, at 20:20 27 Jun

      kitincal replied:
      Likewise, Vince. He seems to be going well too. Quite content to keep him out of test cricket once and for all. Both doing good things for the county.

  • Comment posted by Chris W, at 19:00 27 Jun

    Underrated with both bat and ball, and not a bad fielder either. Should have had more chances at international level.

  • Comment posted by Pompeypete, at 18:52 27 Jun

    Are you watching Mr Stokes?

    • Reply posted by Peter Decker, at 20:04 27 Jun

      Peter Decker replied:
      Forget it Stokes clearly doesn't want Dawson despite his efforts, same with Porter and SJ Cook for Essex, so I do sympathise.

  • Comment posted by Always use the big stick, at 18:28 27 Jun

    Come on 'Ampsher!

